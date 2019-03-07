AVON PARK — The Florida College System (FCS) has named four South Florida State College (SFSC) students to the 2019 All-Florida Academic Team.
Each year, the FCS names an All-Florida Academic Team to honor students enrolled in Florida’s public state and community colleges for their academic achievement, leadership, and service to the community.
The SFSC students earning this recognition are Jami Mercer, Aspen Rowe, Dafne Dominguez Sanchez and Kristal Shands. They join 158 of their peers from the 28-member FCS in being named to the academic team.
The four SFSC students will be recognized, formally, at an awards ceremony on Thursday, April 4 in Orlando. Additional honors and scholarships for these students, awarded by Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, and other affiliated foundations and organizations, will be announced at that time.
“We are so pleased with the academic accomplishments of these four scholars from the Tau Epsilon Chapter of PTK at SFSC,” said Dr. Charlotte Pressler, PTK advisor and Honors Program director at SFSC. “Each of these students has unique accomplishments that are the result of dedication to academic pursuits. Being named as an All-Florida Academic Team member is both an honor and a wonderful way to recognize and celebrate academic excellence at SFSC. We are so proud of them!”
Students named to the All-Florida Academic Team were drawn from SFSC’s Honors Program and the College’s Tau Epsilon chapter of PTK. In nominating students for the All-Florida Academic Team, colleges consider participation in academic honors programs, membership in and awards from collegiate societies, and academic enrichment gained from internships and special projects.
PTK is an honor society that recognizes the academic achievements of community and state college students and helps them to grow as scholars and leaders. The society is made up of over 3.5 million members and nearly 1,300 chapters in nine nations. For more on PTK, visit ptk.org.
For more information about SFSC’s PTK chapter or Honors Program, contact Dr. Pressler at 863-784-7247.
