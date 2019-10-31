Halloween is a time to indulge in all things spooky and weird. Visit a haunted house, walk through the cemetery at night, or have a horror movie marathon. If terrifying thrills are what you seek, then consider one of these book suggestions. I promise, they’ll be hauntingly and horrifically good.
“The House with No Name” by P. Goodhart is a sad, sad tale about a young boy’s experiences in a new house. Jamie feels there’s something “off” about his family’s new house. A boy who has lived nearby for many years befriends him and together they uncover a chilling secret. AR Level: 3.4, 1.0 pt.
“43 Old Cemetery Road: Dying to meet you” by Kate Klise is a story about a grumpy old writer who moves into a haunted house that is occupied by an 11-year-old boy, his cat, and of course, a ghost. This book is told in letters, drawings, and newspaper clippings. AR Level: 4.9, 2.0 pt.
“Ghost at the Window” by Margaret McAllister — when Ewan moved to Scotland with his parents, he didn’t think his house would travel through time. Ewan can see the people of the past but they can’t see him. Until now. AR Level: 4.7, 4.0 pt.
“Spooksville: The witch’s revenge” by Christopher Pike — Ann Templeton is the most powerful woman in Spooksville, but is she a witch? Adam and his friends visit her castle and discover disturbing truths. AR Level: 4.1, 3.0 pt.
“Nightmares!” by Jason Segel and Kirsten Miller — Charlie Laird moved into the purple mansion with his father and brother three months ago. Ever since then, his nightmares have been coming to life. AR Level: 4.8, 10.0 pt.
“The Screaming Staircase” by Jonathan Stroud — The creatures of nightmares are appearing throughout the city of London but only young people have the ability to see and vanquish them. Will Lockwood & Co. be able to defeat these dastardly foes? AR Level: 5.1, 14.0 pt.
“The Ghost of Crutchfield Hall” by Mary Downing Hawn is a gripping story of Florence, the London orphan, who goes to live in her great-uncle’s manor house. While there she comes face to face with her cousin Sophia’s ghost. Can Florence convince the adults that her cousin’s spectre is out for blood? AR Level: 4.4, 4.0 pt.
“The Jumbies” by Tracey Baptiste is inspired by a Haitian folktale. Corinne isn’t afraid of anything, not even jumbies because she knows they aren’t real. After she starts to notice strange things happening, can Corinne save her island from the jumbies? AR Level 4.6, 6.0 pt.
Get spooky at your library this Halloween. Borrow a horror movie, some scary books, and don’t forget your favorite Disney film. Let’s face it, after watching and reading the creepy stuff, only Disney Magic will be able to bring you back to your happy place.
