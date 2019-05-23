When it comes to movies, you don’t automatically think “let’s go to the library.” Libraries in the Heartland Library Cooperative, like Sebring Public Library, are not only filled with books, but movies as well. We offer a variety of classic films, children’s films, and recently released films.
If you’re in the mood for some Oscar-worthy movies based on real life then these titles should be next on your list.
“Green Book” stars Viggo Mortensen as Tony “Lip” Vallelonga and Mahershala Ali as Dr. Shirley. Tony Lip is a colorful character who finds a job working for distinguished classical pianist, Dr. Shirley. They find themselves on a road trip into the Deep South where racial segregation is alive and well. Although these two extremely opposite characters struggle to adapt to their individual ideals and attitudes, their shared experiences on the road force them to see life through each other’s eyes. Set in the 1960s, this beautifully written film rightfully won the Oscar for Best Motion Picture.
Next up is the true life story of Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. “On the Basis of Sex” stars Felicity Jones as Ginsburg, who in 1965 is one of six women attending Harvard Law School. She finds herself fighting against the sexist ideals that once cast a shadow on the prestigious institution. While pushing herself to excel and balance her home life, Ruth is torn between teaching the next generation of lawyers and finding her own way to lay the precedent for the future of the equal rights movement.
If true life stories aren’t your cup of tea, the following titles might be what “strikes your fancy.” Let’s take a look at the Oscar winner for Best Animated Feature. “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales. This bright and brilliantly animated film introduces us to Miles, a troubled teenager living in Brooklyn. As is customary in the Spider-Man franchise, Miles is bitten by a radioactive spider and becomes the new Spider-Man. If you think this tidbit has given away the plot of the film, then you’re in for a treat. Miles finds himself meeting none other than Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man. This is where we find that not all is as it seems and perhaps there is more than one masked crusader.
If you’re not looking for superheroes then maybe dragons are the next best thing! With “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” we find ourselves at the end of a motion picture franchise. Hiccup played by Jay Baruchel once again finds himself fighting to protect his village and their dragons. Things become complicated by the appearance of a female light fury dragon. Hiccup and Toothless find themselves at a crossroad that many fans of the franchise may not have expected but, in the end, the final film of the series is just as good as the first.
No matter if the movie is Oscar worthy or not, come to the Sebring Public Library or any Highlands County Library to find some movies as well as some friendly faces who are eager to fill you in on the next box office hit.
