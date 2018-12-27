SEBRING – If music is art for the ears, then the Frostproof Senior High Chamber Choir painted a masterpiece with their voices as they sang at the Sebring Christian Church on Tuesday evening.
The stage was decorated with lighted Christmas trees and colorful poinsettias as the choir, dressed in black, took their place and prepared to sing.
The a cappella performance was directed by John Carter. Twenty-one high school students sang Christmas carols in beautiful four-part harmony, their voices rising and falling in perfect unison.
The first song they performed was “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen.” This old English carol dates back to the 17th century and is a Christmas favorite, with its hopeful message “remember Christ our Savior was born on Christmas Day to save us all from Satan’s power when we were gone astray.”
The second song, “Alleluia,” was a beautiful melody with just the one word “alleluia” repeated throughout the entire song, voices echoing the praise people give to God at this time of year.
Words cannot do justice to the heavenly voices as they performed “Lo, How a Rose E’er Blooming.” While not as common as other Christmas songs, this lovely German carol is a treasure, the rose symbolic of the Virgin Mary.
Next, they sang “Deck the Halls,” a jolly carol of Welsh origin that reminds us that life is short, so we need to make the most of it. “Fast away the old year passes. Hail the new, ye lads and lasses! Laughing, quaffing all together, heedless of the wind and weather.”
The choir’s rendition of “Carol of the Bells” was splendid. Each “ding, dong, ding, dong” in the background kept the beat as the lyrics quickly rose to the crescendo of “Gaily they ring while people sing songs of good cheer, Christmas is here!”
The congregation joined the choir for the final song, “Silent Night.” Carter told the audience about the song. “This song is celebrating its 200th birthday. It was written in 1818 by Franz Gruber and Joseph Mohr. The tune only has three chords because the organ was broken, and the musician only knew three guitar chords.” Nevertheless, this simple melody has become one of the most-loved of all Christmas songs.
The choir has had a busy schedule, with 10 performances in 7 weeks, performing at churches and schools locally. They also sang the White House and will be singing at the Epcot Candlelight Processional.
This is Carter’s eighth year with the choir and twelfth as a teacher. He has also taught in other schools and has led church choirs. Carter is proud of his student’s accomplishments. “Students from small schools should not be hindered due to school size or location. They can accomplish great things if given high expectations. Frostproof High School is the smallest school in Polk County, but we were given opportunity to go to White House. The kids are great.”
Choir student leader Jasmine Nava has been singing since elementary school and is now a junior. “I love to sing,” said Nava. “It’s fun to sing in a group. I sing with my family too.”
Jeremiah Galati, a senior and also a leader in the choir, started singing only two years ago, when Carter asked him to join during a guitar lesson.
The joy the students took from singing was evident, as they wanted to keep singing after the performance was over, breaking out in the lobby with “I am Bound for the Promised Land.”
