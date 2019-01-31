The Frostproof Jamboree is going strong in its third season. Performers are the PasSing Thru Country Music Band and special guests, Keeping The Legends Alive, with live country, bluegrass, gospel and blues on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. and Thursdays at 2 p.m. Performances take place at 111 West First Street in the City Hall Auditorium, (behind the post office) through the end of March in Frostproof. For more information call 704-490-6819 or 330-272-8350.
