AVON PARK — The Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) hosted their monthly artist reception on Saturday, Sept. 7. The featured artist for the month of September is Maureen Fulginiti.
During the reception guests can enjoy refreshments while they browse the gallery and visit with the featured artist. Works are on display for purchase and as always, the receptions are free and open to the public.
Fulginiti attended art school in New Jersey and graduated graphic design school when she moved to Florida. She is a member of HCA as well as a member of the Caladium Arts & Crafts Co-Op. Her favorite mediums are pastels and acrylics.
“I’ve been painting since I was a kid,” SHE SAID. “In grade school we had an art exchange program between the US and Japan. We sent pictures back-and-forth. I was from a military family (Navy) and we moved around a lot. I actually counted that I attended 14 different schools.”
She has twice won the poster/t-shirt competition for the annual Lake Placid Caladium Festival, in 2017 and 2018. This award brings her art work to life around Highlands County. she has also painted indoor and outdoor murals in a number of locations.
“I live rural scenes, animals and antiquities. Several of my paintings are from South Jersey where the munitions for George Washington’s army were stored. Those buildings are over 300 years old.”
Her favorite painting is titled “Home.” It’s actually her previous home on a small lake in New Jersey, near the cranberry bogs. The frame surrounding her prized piece is from the 1880’s.
“I was married to a jockey and worked at the race track. We moved around a lot then too. I still have that wanderlust. Ocala looks like a good area to explore.”
Sharon Ogle was the winner of the raffle for the Peter Powell Roberts print titled, ‘Timelessness.’
The exhibit will be featured throughout the Month of September. HCA gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday.
The HCA gallery is located in the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art at 310 West Main Street in Avon Park. The HCA is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in Highlands County by promoting its art and heritage.
For more information, please contact the gallery manager, Norma Evans, at 863-385-3533.
