AVON PARK — Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) is pleased to present the Art of Maureen Fulginiti in the HCA Museum Gallery, Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art, 310 W Main Street in Avon Park.
Artists reception takes place from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7. There will be refreshments as well as a Peter Powell Roberts print raffle. Open to the public with free admission.
Fulginiti went to art school in New Jersey and studied under several teachers, and graduated graphic design school when she moved to Florida. She is a member of Caladium Arts & Crafts Co-op and HCA.
Ms. Fulginiti has won multiple awards, including several best of show, nationally. In addition, won the poster/t-shirt competition for the Caladium Festival twice (2017 & 2018). She has also painted several murals from New Jersey to Miami, Florida, both indoor and outdoor.
The show will be up through the month of September. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
For more information, contact Norma Evans at 863-385-3533 or email at nrpe1901@gmail.com.
The Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) is a 501 © (3) not-for-profit organization dedicated enhancing the quality of life in Highlands County by promoting its art and heritage.
