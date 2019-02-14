AVON PARK — The Artists’ Group (TAG) of Avon Park will have its annual Adult Student Art Show take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 17. The popular show takes place at the TAG Studio and Gallery, located in the Hotel Jacaranda in Avon Park.
In conjunction with South Florida State College’s department of Corporate and Community Education, the four artists that comprise the TAG group offer classes in oil, acrylic, and watercolor painting, in addition to classes in clay and ceramics.
Louise Weis, the acrylic painting instructor, said, “SFSC gives us the opportunity to reach out to the community and offer art classes that are not only fun for our students, but also provide them with personal and artistic growth. We are so happy to exhibit their works annually, and we invite the public to enjoy viewing their remarkable pieces.”
Watercolor instructor Betty Heim said, “We hear ‘I love your art work’ a lot in our studio from students, visitors and other artists. The TAG Studio is a place of learning and creating original works of art. As a watercolor teacher, I share my painting skills and ideas, but it is a two-way street: I also learn from my students.
“They say that you never learn so much about a subject as when you teach it to others. As teachers, we want each student to finish a class with a feeling of accomplishment that comes with creating a successful work of art.”
