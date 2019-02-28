AVON PARK — The Avon Park Founders Garden Club and the Avon Park Friends of the Library will be holding several events the beginning Tuesday, March 5 through March 9.
On March 5, Charles Hamilton from Robbins Nursery will be demonstrating how to assemble a container garden. Children’s Day, March 6, will be celebrated with rock painting and coloring. March 7, Linda Oxenrider will give a presentation on growing herbs and how to cook with them.
A non-juried flower show will open to the public at noon Friday, March 8. The public will cast their votes for best presentation in container grown plants, cut arrangements and floral design. The flower show will close at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 9 with the presentation of awards.
Guidelines for placing an entry in the flower show and registration forms are available at the Avon Park Library or by phoning 863-452-1927.
A plant sale will also be held on March 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tickets for a garden-themed raffle will be available from Tuesday, March 5 until the drawing at noon Thursday, March 7.
All monies received during the week will be used to send children to Camp Wekiva, a National Garden Club-sponsored camp near Orlando.
A garden-themed matinee movie will be shown at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9.
The Friends of the Library will also be holding a book sale during regular library hours.
All events take place at the Avon Park Public Library on Museum Avenue.
