SEBRING — The Garden Club of Sebring ended the year of 2018 with its annual Holiday Party at Chicanes on Dec. 11. As usual, the decor and delicious lunch menu put all members in a joyful holiday spirit.
The new year started off with a bang at their January meeting. The guest speaker was Jen Korn from the Defenders of Wildlife. The group found Korn’s talk informative about the Florida Panther and their migration to Central Florida for the first time in decades. The meeting was attended by 33 members and five guests.
in February, the Club took a field trip to Bok Tower and spent the in the gardens and had lunch there.
March will see the Club’s Big Annual Scholarship Fundraiser, a card party and luncheon on Thursday, March 7 at the Jack Stroup Civic Center in downtown Sebring. Guests will play board games and have lunch, with door prizes, a raffle and a 50/50 drawing. Anyone interested in attending can call Gloria Frances at 863-471-0657.
The March 25 meeting will feature John Arnett from Bok Tower and April’s meeting will feature Mark Montreuil from Hickory Hills Nursery in Sebring.
