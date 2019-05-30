“Triumphant” (3rd in the Genesis Fleet Series) by Jack Campbell
Last year’s “Ascendant,” book two of the Genesis Fleet series, was a wonderful space opera with engaging characters and battle scenes that did a great job of pulling you into the fight. “Triumphant” takes a similar approach and ups the stakes for our characters and still tells a great story.
The recently colonized world of Glenlyon has learned that they’re stronger when they stand with other star systems than they are on their own. But after helping their neighbor Kosatka against an invasion, Glenlyon has become a target. The aggressive star systems plan to neutralize Glenlyon before striking again.
To survive, Glenlyon needs more firepower, and the only source for that is their neighbor Kosatka. But Kosatka is still battling the remnants of the invasion on its own world, and if it sends its only remaining warship to help will leave it undefended against another invasion. Carmen Ochoa fights for the freedom of her world Kosatka, Lochan Nakamura must endure assassins as he tries to convince other worlds to join what seems like a hopeless struggle.
“Shadowblade” by Anna Kashina
Naia dreams of becoming a Jaihar Blademaster, but after assaulting a teacher, her future seems ruined. The timely intervention of a powerful stranger suddenly elevates her into elite Upper Grounds training. She has no idea that the stranger is Dal Gassan, head of the Daljeer Circle.
Gassan plans to thrust a wrench into the machinations of imperial succession: Naia. Disguised as the legendary Princess Xarimet of Challimar, Naia must challenge the imperial family, and win. She’s not a princess, but with her desert-kissed eyes and sword skills she might be close enough.
“Storm Cursed” (11th in the Mercy Thompson Series) by Patricia Briggs
Mercedes Thompson is a car mechanic, a coyote shapeshifter and mate to the Alpha werewolf of the Columbia Basin werewolf pack. Still, she wasn’t in the amount of trouble that she finds herself in after taking responsibility for all the people in her territory.
She thought it meant hunting down and killing goblins, trolls and the occasional zombie goat.
Then the humans started showing up to take refuge in what they saw as a neutral place. As the humans and the fae lords face off, Mercy prepares for a bloodbath. She made a promise and she will die to keep it.
