LAKE PLACID — Saturday, June 15, one of the Broder boys and his band, Off The Rails, were at it again; shaking the walls of Cosmic Hall.
Alan Broder, father of Covered In Black guitarist, Kevin, is the guitarist and one of two vocalists for Off The Rails. He and Scott Sistare, bass and vocals, started the band a little over a year ago. Initially they were a two-piece with a drum machine. Recently they were happy to add drummer “Jeddy” to the fold.
The night was well-attended as rockers began showing up even before the doors opened. Anticipation was palpable. Growing numbers of music lovers are learning that shows in this hidden venue are always high value.
This night was no different. The boys in the band took the stage around 9 p.m. and rocked the house through two 15-song sets. Their forte is classic rock as well as tunes from the 1990s.
“We’re all about keeping the classic rock alive. We do some ‘90s, Creed, Stone Temple Pilots, Pearl Jam,” said Broder.
“We do Tom Petty, Pink Floyd, we do ‘Hey You,’ ‘Comfortably Numb,’ we do Skynyrd,” added Sistare.
Ozzy Osbourne’s “Mama I’m Coming Home” was performed as well as the all-time great, “Born To Be Wild.” Several ZZ Top classics were also peppered throughout the show. Additionally, the early AC/DC anthem “Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap” and Bob Seger’s classic “Turn The Page” were also served up.
Off The Rails were in very good form. New drummer “Jeddy” fit in well with his new band mates as they collectively gave the people a top-notch, high energy show. Sound quality was very good, as always. A new addition to the stage show were two smoke pots that put an exclamation point on many of the numbers.
The hall is the vision and passion of Alan who owns, designed and built the venue. The building sits on private property and was intended to be a private venue hosting private shows. In most cases these shows are open to the public. Food and drinks are not sold at the shows. Everyone is welcome to bring their own food and drinks however.
The June 15 show was also the 60-year birthday bash for the elder Broder. No better place for it than the shrine he erected to rock ‘n roll — Cosmic Hall.
For more information visit the Cosmic Hall Facebook page or the Facebook page of Off The Rails.
