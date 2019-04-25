Grace Church of Sebring held their annual Easter Extravaganza on Saturday, April 20. There were so many people attending that cars not only filled the parking lot, but lined the streets off of Thunderbird Road.
Red fencing surrounded the event for safety and for guiding people to the registration area inside. Participants brought their children, grandchildren and friends to the event. Children received arm bands that allowed them to play all of the games, enjoy the free food and to go on the exciting Easter Egg Hunt.
Some of the games included Basketball Hoops, Milk Bottle Bowling, Treasure Hunt, Comet Toss, Go-Fish, Dunk Tank, Duck Pond, Face Painting and for the second year in a row, the Escape Room.
“This is our main annual community event,” said Pastor Ben Russell. “We have everyone’s favorite, the Easter Egg Hunt, carnival games with prizes, bounce houses, free food and our Great Escape Room.
We want to serve the families in the community this Easter holiday weekend and share the love of Christ. We have about 100 volunteers and over 500 people attending. Our church family comes together to do this and has done so for over a decade.”
Gunner Allen and Alexis McFarland were shooting hoops. Allen was a pretty good basketball player for a young boy. Is the NBA in his future?
Laila Soto and Hadasa Palmer decided to go to the duck pond and took home their own little yellow ducklings. Liam Duffy was patiently sitting under the tent getting his face painted.
A petting zoo was set up with a baby goat, chickens, soft baby bunnies and lively yellow chicks. Kids and adults visited the zoo and had fun with the baby animals.
Roxanne and Lennox Gilleo attended. Lennox was dressed in her bunny outfit and carried her Easter egg basket, ready for the hunt. Little Harley Hadden was picking up eggs during the toddler hunt. Children were divided by age groups to be fair for everyone.
Micah and Crystal Taylor brought their cute little twins, Courtney and McKenzie to the Easter event. Margarita Hernandez brought Genesis and Grace so they could collect Easter Eggs and just enjoy a beautiful afternoon having fun.
