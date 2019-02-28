Universal Orlando Resort revealed the name and opening date for the highly-anticipated, new adventure coming to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter this summer.
For the first time ever, join Hagrid as you fly far beyond the grounds of Hogwarts castle on a thrilling roller coaster ride that plunges into the paths of some of the wizarding world’s rarest magical creatures. Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Universal’s most highly themed coaster opens June 13, 2019 only at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade, in Universal Orlando.
Stay tuned – more details about the incredible new experience will be revealed in March.
