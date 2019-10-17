By TOM MEISENHEIMER
Correspondent
SEBRING — The Heartland American-Israeli Initiative meets monthly to vigorously support the long-standing partnership between the United States and Israel. A compelling speaker is invited each luncheon to discuss issues related to this relationship.
Last January, Dr. Howard Kerner spoke of the many people who came to the aid of Jews, often in miraculous ways to help many escape the Holocaust. His talk so touched the attendees that Initiative President Justin Devlin invited him back last Thursday at Chicane’s in Sebring. His talk was entitled, “More Names of Good.” It moved many to tears.
Kerner was a well beloved professor at a college in New York as well as Polk State College, where his students raved how awesome and passionate his classes were. The doctor learned the power of human kindness in college where many of his professors took a personal interest in him. This led to his teaching courses on the affect and change that can take place in the world when people are kind to one another.
He then developed a course called, “Literature of the Holocaust.” Kerner researched the lives of Jewish and Christian people who came to the aid of thousands of Jews during the Holocaust, often helping them at tremendous risk and sure death if caught.
Kerner was deeply affected when he wrote a piece about the “Diary of Anne Frank.” He could not get out of his mind the rescuers that kept her and her family safe for such a long time.
Being in love with yourself first, Kerner says, leads to loving others. With that as his premise he spoke of many people whose love of self spilled over to reach others during the Holocaust, to exemplify the power of human goodness. He said “When goodness was illegal (and meant certain death) they listened to a higher call.”
His detailed story about Christians and Jews left the guests spellbound as we hear so much of the terrible atrocities during that time, but never much of the altruism exhibited by so many others.
Roddie Edmonds was captured with others by the Nazis. A rifle toting soldier divided the prisoners into two groups, demanding, what he called “normal” people, to step on one side and Jews to the other. Edmonds stepped forward and told his captive, “We here are all Jews.” Somehow that challenged the Nazi officer and he released the entire group. It took over 30 years for Roddie’s son to learn of his father’s heroism which could have led to certain death for the captured Jews.
Gino Bartali won the Tour de France in 1938. He saved 800 Jews by hiding false documents in the handlebars of his bicycle. As he traveled and trained, biking through the countryside, he would find Jews trying to leave the country and give them the false documents allowing them to pass thru check points undetected.
A medical doctor named Adriano Ossicini developed a fake ward in his hospital where he claimed the sick there had a rare disease called Syndrome K. When the Nazis came to the hospital to find Jews, Adriano placed Jews in this special ward. He scared the Nazis into believing that if they entered the ward they were sure to die of the disease. The Jews were saved.
A circus performer Adolf Althoff hid Jews in animal cages allowing them safety. A brave woman named Marion Pritchard hid children in her basement. Often when the SS came looking and finding no one at her home, they would seemingly leave and quickly return figuring that the children would come out from the basement believing they had left. Upon the return of one Nazi she pulled a rifle and killed him. To dispose of the body she had him buried in the same casket with another man who had just died. He was never found and the children evaded capture.
Sir Nicholas Winton saved 669 Jewish children through deception and ingenuity, using forged documents to allow them to travel safely to England. For 50 years hardly anyone knew of his heroism. Years later he was honored and surprised at a event where many of the children, now adults brought their children and their grandchildren to show him that his risk was responsible for creating a new generation of over 15,000 people.
A Jewish woman, Lenore Goldschmidt, was a teacher who through her cleverness by flying a British flag over the building at her boarding school allowed Jewish children to escape to England.
Luncheon attendees like Pat Leidel, Shirley Wilt, Linda Burvis and Janet Lipe were all of one mind when they spoke of how the monthly meetings of the Heartland American-Israel Initiative has been so inspirational for them. Bonnie Lipinski another attendee has toured Israel. She relishes the experience and finds these monthly talks so meaningful. “I just love Israel,” she said with a beaming smile.
Dr. Kerner firmly believes, “We live forever in the people we help, and it’s up to us to decide whether to be selfish and rotten, or caring, peaceful, loving and kind.” He ended his speech by mentioning how a simple act of a child asking for a hug of an old man at Walmart and a fast food worker making sure one of his customers who left the restaurant forgetting his change personally delivered it. These are small acts of being fully alive and can create a peaceful world. They don’t have to be big, just often! Kerner, said, “People are hungry for goodness.”
Professor Kerner will again be speaking Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 1-3 p.m. at the Florida Holocaust Museum in St. Petersburg with a docent led tour of the newest exhibition after. His talk is entitled, “Heroes of the Holocaust — Nobile Tales Emerging from the Darkness.”
For more detailed information call 954-592-1992. Dr. Kerner has been in great demand for his uplifting talks. To schedule a presentation for your school, church group, library or service club contact Dr. Howard Kerner at 863-206-4972 or hakerner@yahoo.com.
The next meeting of the Heartland American Israeli Initiative is scheduled for Wednesday Nov.r 13, 11:45 a.m. at Chicane’s. Members of an area group making a pilgrimage to Israel this month will share their reflections of their visit to the Holy Land and how it has impacted their lives. The talk is open to all Christians, Jews and anyone who wants to learn about our relationship to the only democracy in the Middle East. Just show up, order your own lunch, meet new friends and listen to a compelling presentation.
