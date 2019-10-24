Street Tire Quick 8 & Trunk or Treat
Thursday, Oct. 24 from 5-10 p.m.
Sebring International Raceway, 113 Midway Drive in Sebring
General admission $5, kids 12 and under in costume get free admission
Gates open at 5 p.m. Trunk or Treat at 6:30 p.m. race begins at 8 p.m.
Halloween on the Circle
Friday, Oct. 25
5-9 p.m. Circle Park Drive
Trick-or-Treat in Avon Park
Saturday, Oct. 26 from 6-8 p.m.
Trick-or-Treat in Sebring
Saturday, Oct. 26 from 6-9 p.m.
Ridge Area Arc 10th Annual Halloween 5K Run/Walk & 1-Mile Family Fun Run
Saturday, Oct. 26
8-11 a.m. Highlands Hammock State Park, 5931 Hammock Road
Registration $20 before Oct. 14, $25 after Oct. 14
Kids 10 and under are $10
863-452-1295 for questions or dscherlacher@ridgeareaarc.org
Sunburst Halloween Pageant
Saturday, Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lakeshore Mall, 901 U.S. 27 N. in Sebring
For ages 0 to 27 years. Everyone receives a trophy and crown. More info at the mall or at sunburstbeauty.com.
WOTM Moose Halloween
For members and qualified guests
Saturday, Oct. 26 from 6-9 p.m.
Highlands County Moose Lodge, 1318 W. Bell Street in Avon Park
Hosted by Women of the Moose (WOTM). Patrick’s Kicking Karaoke 6-9 p.m. Trick or Treating at dusk. Costume contest at 9 p.m. Bonfire, food, drink specials, dancing and music.
Anniversary party and Trunk or Treat
AVON PARK — Lakeview Memorial Gardens cemetery will host a Trunk or Treat/50th Anniversary Party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, 854 Memorial Drive in Avon Park (across from Memorial Elementary). There will be pumpkin decorating, candy and a food truck for purchasing food. The first 500 kids will receive a bag of treats. There will be a selfie station for photos as well as a costume contest for the kids, nothing scary or offensive please. If you are interested in participating, please contact Violet Swart at 863-385-4942.
HLT Boo Bash
SEBRING — Highlands Lakeside Theatre will host their Boo Bash from 6:30-11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at HLT Dr. Thakkar Pavilion, 356 W. Center Ave. in Sebring. Tickets are $5. Event will include music, games, adult and kids costume contest, candy, prizes and a cash bar. For more information, call 863-382-2525 or visit HighlandsLakeside Theatre.org.
Fall Festival at the library
AVON PARK — The Avon Park Public Library will host a special Fall “Festival” from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the library, 100 N. Museum Ave. There will be light snacks, games and more. For more information, call 863-452-3803.
Mall-O-Ween
At Lakeshore Mall on Sunday, Oct. 27 from 5-6 p.m.
Halloween ‘Booze and Boos’ Party
LAKE PLACID — Sugar Sand Distillery will host their “Booze and Boos” Party from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, at Sugar Sand Distillery, 264 Henscratch Road. Free tasting of all their “spirits” plus one free shot per person. Costumes encouraged but not required. A food truck will be onsite and beer available for purchase. Must be 21 or over to sample product. For information, visit SugarSandDistillery.com or on Facebook @SugarSandDistillery.
Lake Placid Jaycees Boo Bash 2019
Thursday, Oct. 31
6-8 p.m. East Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid
Businesses handing out candy, haunted house, booths
Halloween Costume Party
AVON PARK — The Wild Turkey Tavern will host its 39th Annual Halloween Costume Contest from 8-11 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Wild Turkey Tavern, 2751 U.S. 27 South in Avon Park. He Said She Said will play, drink specials all night, $100 prize for Best Couples costume, $50 Best Male Costume and $50 Best Female Costume.
Halloween party
SEBRING — Sebring Village will host a Halloween Party from 7:30-10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, at 603 Casper Street in Sebring. BYOB and snacks for your table. Music by Chrissy Harriman. Tickets are $5 for members and $7 for nonmembers. For tickets or information, contact Jan Tomasello at 707-648-6221 or Laney Powers at 954-790-0529.
Haunted house
LAKE PLACID — Renshinkan Karate will host their Second Annual Haunted House from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, at Renshinkan Karate, 121 Edgemon Alley in Lake Placid. Come for a night of spooky fun.
Rocky Horror Halloween
SEBRING — Join Mon Cirque Wine Bar at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, at 140 N. Commerce Ave. for an interactive showing of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Dress the part. Bring your props. If you don’t have any Mon Cirque will sell you some. Show starts at 9 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.