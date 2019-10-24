Halloween

Street Tire Quick 8 & Trunk or Treat

Thursday, Oct. 24 from 5-10 p.m.

Sebring International Raceway, 113 Midway Drive in Sebring

General admission $5, kids 12 and under in costume get free admission

Gates open at 5 p.m. Trunk or Treat at 6:30 p.m. race begins at 8 p.m.

Halloween on the Circle

Friday, Oct. 25

5-9 p.m. Circle Park Drive

Trick-or-Treat in Avon Park

Saturday, Oct. 26 from 6-8 p.m.

Trick-or-Treat in Sebring

Saturday, Oct. 26 from 6-9 p.m.

Ridge Area Arc 10th Annual Halloween 5K Run/Walk & 1-Mile Family Fun Run

Saturday, Oct. 26

8-11 a.m. Highlands Hammock State Park, 5931 Hammock Road

Registration $20 before Oct. 14, $25 after Oct. 14

Kids 10 and under are $10

863-452-1295 for questions or dscherlacher@ridgeareaarc.org

Sunburst Halloween Pageant

Saturday, Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lakeshore Mall, 901 U.S. 27 N. in Sebring

For ages 0 to 27 years. Everyone receives a trophy and crown. More info at the mall or at sunburstbeauty.com.

WOTM Moose Halloween

For members and qualified guests

Saturday, Oct. 26 from 6-9 p.m.

Highlands County Moose Lodge, 1318 W. Bell Street in Avon Park

Hosted by Women of the Moose (WOTM). Patrick’s Kicking Karaoke 6-9 p.m. Trick or Treating at dusk. Costume contest at 9 p.m. Bonfire, food, drink specials, dancing and music.

Anniversary party and Trunk or Treat

AVON PARK — Lakeview Memorial Gardens cemetery will host a Trunk or Treat/50th Anniversary Party from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, 854 Memorial Drive in Avon Park (across from Memorial Elementary). There will be pumpkin decorating, candy and a food truck for purchasing food. The first 500 kids will receive a bag of treats. There will be a selfie station for photos as well as a costume contest for the kids, nothing scary or offensive please. If you are interested in participating, please contact Violet Swart at 863-385-4942.

HLT Boo Bash

SEBRING — Highlands Lakeside Theatre will host their Boo Bash from 6:30-11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at HLT Dr. Thakkar Pavilion, 356 W. Center Ave. in Sebring. Tickets are $5. Event will include music, games, adult and kids costume contest, candy, prizes and a cash bar. For more information, call 863-382-2525 or visit HighlandsLakeside Theatre.org.

Fall Festival at the library

AVON PARK — The Avon Park Public Library will host a special Fall “Festival” from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the library, 100 N. Museum Ave. There will be light snacks, games and more. For more information, call 863-452-3803.

Mall-O-Ween

At Lakeshore Mall on Sunday, Oct. 27 from 5-6 p.m.

Halloween ‘Booze and Boos’ Party

LAKE PLACID — Sugar Sand Distillery will host their “Booze and Boos” Party from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, at Sugar Sand Distillery, 264 Henscratch Road. Free tasting of all their “spirits” plus one free shot per person. Costumes encouraged but not required. A food truck will be onsite and beer available for purchase. Must be 21 or over to sample product. For information, visit SugarSandDistillery.com or on Facebook @SugarSandDistillery.

Lake Placid Jaycees Boo Bash 2019

Thursday, Oct. 31

6-8 p.m. East Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid

Businesses handing out candy, haunted house, booths

Halloween Costume Party

AVON PARK — The Wild Turkey Tavern will host its 39th Annual Halloween Costume Contest from 8-11 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, at the Wild Turkey Tavern, 2751 U.S. 27 South in Avon Park. He Said She Said will play, drink specials all night, $100 prize for Best Couples costume, $50 Best Male Costume and $50 Best Female Costume.

Halloween party

SEBRING — Sebring Village will host a Halloween Party from 7:30-10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, at 603 Casper Street in Sebring. BYOB and snacks for your table. Music by Chrissy Harriman. Tickets are $5 for members and $7 for nonmembers. For tickets or information, contact Jan Tomasello at 707-648-6221 or Laney Powers at 954-790-0529.

Haunted house

LAKE PLACID — Renshinkan Karate will host their Second Annual Haunted House from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, at Renshinkan Karate, 121 Edgemon Alley in Lake Placid. Come for a night of spooky fun.

Rocky Horror Halloween

SEBRING — Join Mon Cirque Wine Bar at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, at 140 N. Commerce Ave. for an interactive showing of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Dress the part. Bring your props. If you don’t have any Mon Cirque will sell you some. Show starts at 9 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments