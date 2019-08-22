A new lagoon show is debuting at Universal Studios Florida during Halloween Horror Nights on select nights Sept. 6 – Nov. 2. Watch as the lagoon transforms with a spectacle of neon and synth, featuring iconic scenes from top horror films, cult classics and TV shows in “Halloween Marathon of Mayhem.”
Giant water screens highlighting iconic horror scenes, accented with more than 100 fountains, awesome special effects, pounding electro music, lasers and more will bring this all-new experience to life – creating a larger-than-life mix tape that guests won’t want to miss. Guests will witness a twisted new take on Netflix’s Stranger Things, Sony Pictures’ Ghostbusters, Universal Monsters and Metro Goldwyn Mayer’s Killer Klowns from Outer Space as they invade the Universal Studios lagoon for “Halloween Marathon of Mayhem,” running on event nights at the world’s premier Halloween event.
Show times each event night are 10 p.m. 11 p.m. and midnight. Download the Official Universal Orlando Resort Mobile App for updates and more info. Speaking of the app…TERROR TRIVIA is back!
Are you the ultimate Halloween Horror Nights fan? Prove it by testing your knowledge of the event with TERROR TRIVIA on the mobile app. Compete for a coveted spot on the leaderboards with 11 horror-packed levels, featuring questions about this year’s haunted houses and the history of the event. Plus, unlock achievements along the way, including a few hidden gems you’ll have to discover. It’s the perfect way to kill time in the queue while chowing down on pizza fries.
This year, the 80s return with a vengeance with 10 totally terrifying haunted houses, five pulse-pounding scare zones and outrageous live entertainment. From cinematic screams to the most horrifying cult classics, there’s no escape from the decade that just won’t die.
Tickets and more information can be found at www.halloweenhorrornights.com.
