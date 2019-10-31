By SHARON WEATHERHEAD
Correspondent
The Sebring Partnership hosted their fourth Annual Halloween on the Circle event in downtown Sebring. This event offered kids and adults the opportunity to dress up, enjoy some downtown fun, good food and maybe pickup up some treats as well.
“This is the fourth annual event for the Sebring Partnership,” said Jennifer Swain. “The event has officially reached people from other states (like Georgia). The event’s purpose is to provide a safe trick-or-treat time for children with a focus on first responders. We also have an Army vehicle with military members handing out candy.”
Children were sitting in Circle Park waiting for the fun to begin. Sisters Miliane, Dailena and Desyre Contreras were all dressed up and ready for some treats.
Swain says there are over 40 businesses participating this year with about 6,500 children expected to swarm downtown Sebring.
There were games in the Circle (golf and ring toss), a DJ (Ian Berlanger with Berlanger Media Group) and Francy McIntyre doing scary and fun face painting. There were inflatables on East Center Avenue at the First Baptist Church of Sebring. North Commerce had a variety of food trucks for hungry ghosts and goblins.
Michael Austin Hare was enjoying playing in the Park with his mom, Crystal Hare.
The Flynn family, Christopher and Victoria with little ones Maverick and Rowan, were walking around the Circle collecting goodies.
Our dedicated first responders, including fire and police representatives, were on hand to provide some treats, as were some Army soldiers.
“The reason the Board and I continue to grow this event every years is because of the children. To be able to provide them with a safe trick-or-treat experience, see their faces light up and see all the fun they are having, makes it all worthwhile,” said Swain.
A number of local downtown businesses dressed up and got in the spirit. Jerica Amica (Black Market Tattoo and Gallery), posed with a skeleton named ‘Bone Daddy.’ Dr. Shannon Markland, with Markland Acupuncture, had quite a crew help her with trick-or-treaters. Tony Kahn (Organically Local) wanted kids to have a scary good time.
Part of the downtown festivities were at the First Baptist Church of Sebring on Center Avenue where they hosted their own version of truck-or-treat. They had food cooking in the smokers for attendees to enjoy and some huge bounce houses for the kids.
Some of the local beauty queens enjoyed interacting with the children in Circle Park. Emma Rowe (Jr. Miss Highlands County), Reagan Richards (Jr. Miss Avon Park) and Mia Santana (First runner-up Miss Highlands County), were all dressed up in their Halloween best.
There was a very cute pumpkin patch area set-up for photos or selfies. Little Eric Dunford sat is the grass and posed for his parents in his pumpkin suit.
It’s great to see thousands of kids come out to enjoy a safe and fun evening of games, food and treats in downtown Sebring. The businesses and other local vendors made this a very exciting and successful event for the community to enjoy.
