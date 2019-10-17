Special to Highlands Sun
SEBRING — Highlands Hammock State Park is seeking arts and crafts vendors and heritage demonstrators for the 34th Annual Civilian Conservation Corps Festival. The festival honors returning CCC alumni and features an antique car show, arts and crafts vendors, historical and environmental exhibits, tram rides, pony rides, children’s activities and heritage artisans who demonstrate blacksmithing, quilting and other traditional arts.
Florida folk musicians who will be playing throughout the day include Back Porch Revival, Scotty and Mandy Kromel, Grant Livingston and Ray Cerbone. The CCC Festival is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
According to Park Services Specialist Carla Sherwin, “Arts and crafts vendors and heritage exhibitors from the greater Heartland and neighboring communities are most welcome, and we are extending a special invitation to antique car collectors, too.” The antique car show, a festival highlight, showcases vehicles dating from the 1920s to 1949, in keeping with the historical time period. Only models prior to 1950 may be exhibited per park management policy.
Vendors, heritage exhibitors and car collectors may get in touch with her by calling 239-560-3665 or inquire via email at carla.kappmeyer-sherwin@dep.state.fl.us. Sherwin added, “The CCC Festival provides an opportunity for vendors to sell their creations in advance of the Christmas holidays, and antique car collectors exhibiting restored vintage vehicles can enjoy networking with fellow collectors.” As the event falls on Veterans Day weekend, the park expects a strong turnout from both campers and day visitors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.