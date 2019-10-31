By SHARON WEATHERHEAD
Correspondent
Highlands County has a wealth of artistic talent with its myriad of musicians, actors, vocalists and artists. All of these individuals contribute to make this an exciting place to live with many venues for entertainment and enjoyment.
Alice Hanson is a perfect example of talent in the art world. At 93 she is still painting, traveling to gain inspiration and winning artistic competitions. Her works can be seen at the Highlands Art League’s (HAL) Clovelly House on Lakeview Drive beginning Nov. 15.
“Art has always been a part of my life since I was a child and enjoyed working on projects in school. I have a Bachelor of Arts degree and also attended Abbott Art School,” Hanson said.
“In my travels, I’ve been to fabulous galleries, gathering inspirational material in different places. The Met (Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York) was overwhelming.”
Last year, she traveled to Cuba to take photos to inspire her newest artistic creations. One of her works, based on her Cuba experience, was a painting of a vintage car, like those still seen on the streets on Havana.
“It was interesting, but very different there. We took a taxi, like the one in the painting, around Havana. The people were very nice, but the county is very sad. They mainly sell cigars and rum.”
Hanson had an unusual childhood. Her father ran a school where he fathered young orphaned boys.
“They lived with us and went to school with us. During this time we lived in Wisconsin, Wyoming and California. My father later ran for Congress back in the 1940’s. After he won a seat, we lived in Washington, D.C for 10 years, which was quite a fascinating place in those days.”
Having experienced being a student and an artist, she feels that there is great value in being both.
“You are always a student; you never stop learning. Never think that you can’t learn something new.”
Hanson has experimented with different mediums. She has worked with acrylics and some oils in her spare time, but favors the work of watercolors.
“I like the fluidity of watercolors and the way you can blend the colors. I really just like to paint.”
She is most proud of being a Signature member of the Florida Watercolor Society. To receive this honor one must have been juried at least three times.
“I did juried art for about 15 years. It was exhilarating and I always learned so much from the other artists.”
How does an experienced artist know when a work they are judging is really good? That the artist has real talent?
“It’s just a feeling when the composition is right, the colors go together and the fine details are there.”
She recently attended the Florida Watercolor Society’s Annual Convention in September at the Harry Leu Gardens in Orlando. Hanson won three awards during this event. In addition she has won numerous awards including many first-place honors.
HAL has helped Hanson renew her passion for art after a career in social work. She married Don Hanson in her senior year of college. They had five children, nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
“Art has always been a main interest and passion for me.”
Her lovely works will be on display with other artists in the Clovelly House Gallery. (The green house in HAL Village on Lakeview Drive). The Gallery is having a grand-opening on Nov. 15.
For more information on the grand-opening and other HAL exhibits and events, please visit their website at www.highlandsartleague.org.
