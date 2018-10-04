AVON PARK — The Heartland Cultural Alliance is pleased to present an exhibit of fine art by Mary Lou Herald and Selene Spense at the HCA Museum Gallery.
An artists reception will take place Saturday, Oct. 6, between noon to 2 p.m. at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art, 310 W. Main St. in Avon Park. The exhibit will feature the work of two professional artists working in watercolor, Pen / ink and pastel.
Guitar instrumentals will be played by Kenny Summers. Refreshments will be serviced and there will be a print raffle. The free event is open to the public. Free
The show will be up through the month of October. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Mary Lou Herald was an art teacher for schools in Pennsylvania and Florida. She is a 1960 graduate in Fine Arts from Seton Hill University in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. She has exhibited in various juried art shows, and has won many awards. Her work has been purchased by individuals and businesses. Westmoreland County has two of her works on permanent display at the courthouse.
Selene Spense started very early with art. In elementary school she received an art scholarship at the city gallery. She went on to San Diego State University and received a degree in Painting, Drawing and Printmaking. From there she went to University of California Los Angeles and finished a Masters program in Art History.
She took watercolor instruction from Kim Howard in Idaho for nearly 15 years. She later moved to Florida and joined the Heartland Cultural Alliance and Highlands Art League.
For more information contact: Norma Evans, 863-385-3533, email, nrpe1901@gmail.com.
