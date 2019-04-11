Harvest House Fellowship has a new home! This warm and friendly congregation is led by Pastor Angelo Trunzo and his wife Marie. If you want to feel welcomed into a circle of friends, this is the church family for you.
The dedication was held on Sunday, March 31 in their new location, the old Lorida school house. This is a historic building, rich in local history and full of memories.
Lorida was first named Istokpoga. It was changed because the U.S. Post Office refused to accept it as there was another Post Office in the state with a similar name. In 1937 the name was changed to Lorida.
The original school house was built in 1926. Children attended school there until 1955 when they were bused to the big city of Sebring. Many of the original families still live in Lorida.
“We’re really excited about everything going on in our new location and have been truly blessed in so many ways,” said Pastor Trunzo. “With help from local people we heard about the opportunity to apply for a conveyance of the school house property for our church.”
The property was conveyed to them in September 2018. There were a lot of required repairs and upgrades needed. Their neighbor, Lorida Baptist Church, was also conveyed property that was part of the original parcel.
The school house still retains its early 20th century charm. You can still imagine classes being held in the four classrooms. The white slatted walls are original and display the skills of the artisans who created them. An original galvanized double sink still stands in the kitchen area.
Rosa Patrick attended the dedication with her husband, James May. She attended classes at the old school house.
“I absolutely loved it here,” said Patrick. “I attended school here until 6th grade. I remember being up on the stage wearing duck shoes and telling people to ‘come and git it’. I still remember my teacher, Mell Prescott.”
Gordon White attended the dedication and service with his daughter, Cindy Weekly and grandsons, Johnathan and Andrew Weekly.
“I was here for the first service and bible study,” said White.
Pastor Trunzo warmly welcomed about 80 people who attended the service and dedication.
“I met a man who went to school here,” said Pastor Trunzo. “He said he was spanked and sent to the corner right over there. We had one old desk left and gave it to him.”
Reverend Dr. Walter McKee gave the invocation and Reverend Patrick Styers offered the dedication prayer and sermon.
“This land and building are open to all and welcomes you in. You can sense God inside. The impossible is always possible with Him.” The congregation then sang “On Holy Ground.”
“We started our church at the Desoto Community Center with just a few people,” said Pastor Trunzo. “God intervened so we could build his kingdom here in Lorida.”
“The original school house burned down. It was rebuilt, heated with stoves with the restrooms added later,” said Marvin Medors. “It’s been vacant for about five years, but no windows were broken out during that time. God was watching over it.”
“We’re in the process of beginning a Food Pantry Ministry. In addition we’re working on a grief share and a celebration recovery ministry. Family events will be planned as well and we are looking for a child and youth ministry.”
For a small, but progressive church, clearly full of wonderful people who are warm and friendly, they have big plans to become a community partner.
After the service and dedication, a Southern lunch was served. Fried chicken, potato salad, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, rolls fruit and a whole table dedicated with decadent desserts. They didn’t forget the sweet tea!
“We are so blessed to be passed the torch to renew this historic site. We want to be the heart of compassion in the heart of the community.”
Harvest House Fellowship is located at 1957 Blessings Ave. in Lorida. The office phone number is 863-273-5640.
