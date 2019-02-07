LAKE PLACID — Twenty-two members of the GFWC Lake Placid Woman’s Club joined over 250 people at St. James Catholic Church to bid farewell to their beloved member Marge Tousignant (a.k.a. The Hat Lady) in her honor some of them wore her beautiful hats. Lunch was served afterwards and the Club members provided desserts. Pictured from left to right; Dora Torabori, Barb Packard, Berylyne Wagner,Peg Vachon, Paula Fabik,Vicci Grant,Ginny Howard,Jeanne Johnson, Marge Rowe and Sally Kinsey. Seven members and husbands not pictured.
