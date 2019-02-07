AVON PARK — Heartland Cultural Alliance is pleased to present an exhibit of fine art and sculpture by Alice Hansen, Barbara Wade and Bill Snyder. An artist’s reception will take place Saturday, Feb. 9, from noon — 2 p.m. Guitar instrumentals will be played by by Kenny Summers. There will be refreshments and a Peter Powell Roberts print raffle. The event open to the public and admission is free.
The HCA Museum Gallery is located in the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art & Cultural Center, 310 W. Main Street, Avon Park.
The show will be up through the month of February. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 pm.
For more information contact Norma Evans by email at nrpe1901@gmail.com or by phone, 863-385-3533.
Alice Hansen
Alice has a BA from Rollins College in Winter Park in Commercial Art. She has exhibited in many of Florida’s Fine Art festivals and has won numerous awards. She is a signature member of the Florida Watercolor Society. Her paintings can be seen in various art groups and galleries.
Bill Snyder
After 32 years in public education as an art teacher, senior high principal and district executive, he retired, in 1990. Snyder primarily creates wood sculptures and oil paintings. He has earned numerous awards and commissions and has work in private collections throughout the United States. Utilizing his fine arts background and fascination with wood, he has created equine sculptors and paintings that focus on the beauty and power of the horse.
Barbara Wade
Barbara served on the board, taught and exhibited work at the Swannanoa Valley Art League in Black Mountain. Much of her work can be found at Eco Depot Gallery in the River Arts District in Asheville N.C. She has always been involved in the arts. From studying, teaching, and working in watercolor to advancing her skills in mixed media, she has won many awards along the way. Her favorite medium is oil, as well as cold wax and oil.
