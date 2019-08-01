AVON PARK - The Heartland Cultural Alliance Cellphone Photo Contest will have its exhibit opening and Award Ceremony from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3 at the HCA Museum Gallery, Powell Roberts Museum of Art, 310 W. Main Street in Avon Park.
The event is free admission and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
Cellphone owners countywide have submitted photographs from their phone. These were paired down by HCA judges for the exhibit. Now you judge who gets the prize money…and maybe win a prize for yourself, too.
The rules are simple: Buy raffle tickets…as many as you want. Cast your votes by putting your tickets in the box in front of the images you like. There will be three prizes. The raffle ticket count will determine the winners.
One raffle ticket will be drawn from the lot and the winner will get a "13x19” print of their choice from the entries. Prizes will be awarded at the event.
This is a fundraiser for the Heartland Cultural Alliance, so vote early and often!
For more information, contact Fred Leavitt at info@HeartlandCulturalAlliance.org or call 863-402-8238.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.