The Heartland Cultural Alliance presented their inaugural HCA ‘Festival of the Arts’ last Saturday at the Avon Park Community Center. A wide variety of arts and crafts, including woodworking, original art, jewelry and books, were available.
“We’re very excited,” said Fred Leavitt, HCA president. “It’s out first time offering this event. We have a variety of artists here. We encourage everyone to walk around and see the quality of work we have on display.”
The select artists featured in the Fine exhibit included: Jacqueline Andrews, Dorothy Bade, Rose Besch, Grace and Cheryl Canada, Margaret Carney, Cindy Cole, Cindy Rose Eaton, Maureen Fulginiti, Lynda Gruber, Alice Hansen, Sharon Hawkins, John Henry, Jim Leary, Andre Lopez, Bonnie MacDonald, Beverly Marshall, Deeter Rhoton, Mary Seigfreid, Tony Tapia, Monica Turner, Barbara Wade, James Ward and The Artists’ Group (TAG).
Dr. Nancy Dale, a well-known local writer working to preserve the cowboy history of the area, had a nice display and was excited to talk about her books.
“Many people have no idea what a cow hunter is,” said Dale. “In the 1800’s the cow hunters would gather cattle and take them to Punta Rasa where they would be shipped to Cuba. The reward was a gold bullion. Part of their trek was through Sebring on 66.”
Grace and Cheryl Canada, a mother and daughter duo, had an exhibit with paintings and shell art.
“My favorite picture, although it’s hard to choose, is ‘Bright Sails.’ I love the nautical theme. I saw a photo and painted from there,” said Grace.
Cheryl collected a lot of shells as a child. With her mother being an artist, she was encouraged to create something.
“It’s so relaxing to create something beautiful. I make valentine boxes. Back when the sailors would go out to sea it was common for them to bring a valentine back with them for their loved one.”
Jim Leary had some unique items at his table, including a green glass book. “I bought the book from Habitat. I used green as the base and had fun constructing it. There is a glass bead on the lower left that is a ‘page turner’. It’s just begging you to turn the page to the next chapter.”
Lynda Gruber had a table filled with bright and colorful happy art. “I like to make people happy and feel good. I use contrasting colors that people don’t think would go together, but they do. I have some valentine’s day art and a new cowboy art design that is popular.”
Wood turner John Henry explained how he makes his interesting wood bowl designs. “The bowl is made from flat boards. I used tiger wood and yellow heart. I design and cut circles and put in curves. It’s a month long process”
Painter Andres Lopez talked about his work titled, “Lake and Reflection.” “Most people would paint the boat. I paint the reflection. In the reflection, I find a different world, with colors and shapes and patterns. It’s an abstraction of reality and shows a clam tranquility.”
Dodie Bade makes unique jewelry by using polymer clay. “I sculpt in the clay and add some beading to make interesting designs.”
Tony Tapia, with Lucid Heart Gallery in downtown Sebring, had a beautiful display of jewelry items and art work. He was showing a former customer, Marilyn Sanders, a ring made of sterling silver.
In addition to all the activity at the Community Center, the adjacent Avon Park Depot Museum held an open house. Exhibits ranged from the kitchen of an early 1900’s housewife, to military displays to a telephone switchboard operator.
Some interesting stories included getting to know Oliver M. Crosby, the man who founded Avon Park in 1884. Joe Gregor, a local baker, ‘accidently’ invented “brown ‘n serve rolls.” General Mills purchased his recipe.
This is sure to be an annual event, so make sure you attend next year. The Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art, on the second floor of the Community Center, offers a monthly Artist Reception that is open to the public as well as other events.
