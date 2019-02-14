The Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA), is pleased to exhibit the art of Alice Hansen, Barbara Wade and Bill Snyder, at the HCA Museum Gallery. An artist reception was held on Saturday, Feb. 9.
Monthly artist receptions are held at the beautiful HCA Museum Gallery, Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art and Cultural Center, which is located at 310 West Main Street in Avon Park.
The receptions are free and open to the public. There is instrumental music by guitarist, Kenny Summers along with refreshments and a print raffle. The artists attend and love to talk to guests about their art work.
This month there are three talented artists featured. The exhibits will be on display through the month of February. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Alice Hansen is a Signature Member of the Florida Watercolor Society. She has a degree in commercial art and has won numerous awards. Her work has been exhibited in many of Florida’s Fine Art Festivals.
“I went to Cuba last July and was inspired to create a series when I came back,” said Hansen. “It’s really nice where the boats dock. That’s where I saw the area painted in ‘Cuban Street Scene.’ The works are in watercolor.”
“I did the ‘Cuban Taxi’ because the cars they use as taxis are in pristine condition. They told me they don’t own them. The government does and they get paid to drive them.”
Many of Barbara Wade’s works can be found at the Eco Depot Gallery in the River Arts District in Ashville, North Carolina. She taught, exhibited her work, was a board member at the Swannanoa Valley Art League in Black Mountain and has won many awards.
“I have been working in cold wax and oil,” said Wade. “Essentially you take a glob of cold wax and mix it with an oil color. I always start with a red canvas. I create these paintings using scrapers, pallet knives, using very little brush work. When I’m done, the completed work says what I want to say.”
Bill Snyder spent many years as an art educator and public education executive. He creates award winning wood sculptures and oil paintings. His work is found in private collections throughout the United States.
His fascination with wood, led him to create equine sculptures and paintings that focus on the beauty and power of the horse. He also creates sculptures of fish, dragons and even butterflies.
Snyder was not able to attend the reception, as he was recovering from an accident. His wife, Marlene was there, as she was very familiar with Bill’s sculptures and designs.
“Everyone loves his wood sculptures, especially his ‘Mouse House.’ It’s so much fun,” said Marlene. “People like to buy the mice as each one has their own personality. Bill taught our granddaughters’ boyfriend, who lives in Wales, how to sculpt them.”
Last month’s inaugural HCA Festival of the Arts was a huge success! Over $3,500 of unique art work was purchased including woodturning, photography and oil painting, from 24 participants. Hundreds of people attended the event.
Many people also visited the Avon Park Depot Museum (located next to the gallery). Between the Depot, HCA Gallery, Peter Powell Roberts Museum and all the Festival exhibits, it was a great day of art and culture in Highland’s County.
