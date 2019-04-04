Heart, the band that brought you megahit classics such as “Barracuda” and “These Dreams,” is coming to Florida for two shows. One show will feature Heart only, while the second performance will see rock ‘n’ roll bad girl Joan Jett join the bill.
Heart will perform Aug. 16 in West Palm Beach at Coral Sky Amphitheater. The following night, Aug. 17, sees the show coming to MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater in Tampa with Jett as special guest. Alt-Country/Blues chameleon Elle King will be opening both shows.
According to www.rollingstone.com, “The Love Alive Tour” begins July 9 in St. Louis and spreads 39 gigs across two months, closing Sept. 9 with a concert at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl.
As the show treks across the country, many well known artists will be joining Heart. Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile and Joan Jett will be featured artists. Openers Elle King and Lucie Silvas will also be jumping on and off the tour as it makes its way across the nation.
“Sheryl and Joan we have known for a long time, we have hung out and appreciated each other’s music onstage and off. Brandi Carlile is a fresh and authentic artist that we both love and Elle King is my favorite new artist. She has so much soul and attitude. We are so thrilled to host all these artists on the ‘Love Alive’ tour,” Ann Wilson of Heart told Rolling Stone.
Singer Ann and sister, guitarist and vocalist, Nancy, put the band on hiatus in 2016. This is the first tour for the band in three years.
Heart entered the music scene in 1976 with a roar. The release of debut album, “Dreamboat Annie,” produced three hit singles: “Crazy On You,” “Dreamboat Annie,” and “Magic Man.” Eventually, the album would make it to No. 7 on the Billboard chart, selling more than one million copies.
Other Heart classics include their flagship single, “Barracuda,” “All I Wanna Do Is Make Love To You,” “Dog And Butterfly,” “Alone” and “What About Love,” to name only a few from its excellent canon of work.
In the last 15 years, Heart has released two of the strongest albums of its career: “Jupiter’s Darling,” (2004) and “Red Velvet Car.” The latter album, issued in 2010, featured a return to the melodic hard rock and folk sound of early Heart albums. The album became the group’s first Top 10 album in 20 years.
Overall, Heart has sold more than 30 million records. The group has had 20 Top 40 singles, seven Top 10 albums and four Grammy nominations. In 2012, Heart received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, according to www.rockhall.com.
In 2013 Heart was inducted into the Rock ‘N Roll Hall Of Fame.
With the exception of a slight lull in the 1980’s, their popularity has remained a constant and the band has continued to write, record and perform to this day.
Jett has been involved in the music business most of her life. At the age of 15, Jett formed The Runaways, which also featured Lita Ford of “Kiss Me Deadly” fame.
Although The Runaways never made much of a splash in the U.S. they were adored in Japan. Looking back, The Runaways have been considered trailblazers as well as a band that was ahead of its time. In 1979 the group called it quits and Jett became a solo artist.
Jett was born Joan Larkin on Sept. 22, 1958, in Philadelphia. She would become one of the most influential women in rock. Not only did she have a string of hits in the 1980’s and ‘90s with her band The Blackhearts, she also founded Blackheart Records in 1980. This made Jett the first female artist to own and have direct control over an independent record company. She also began producing other artists such as Bikini Kill and L7.
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2015 on Dec. 16, 2014. Jett was also ranked No. 32 on VH1’s 100 Greatest Women of Rock N Roll. Her smash single, “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll,” went to No.1 on the Billboard charts in 1982.
As if a No.1 single wasn’t enough, in 2001, the Recording Industry of America and the National Endowment for the Arts ranked “I Love Rock ‘N Roll” the No. 177 “Song Of The Century,” according to www.imdb.com.
Other Jett accomplishments include, at baseball great Cal Ripkin’s request, singing the national anthem at the game in which Ripken tied Lou Gehrig’s record for consecutive games played.
Her songs “Bad Reputation” and “Cherry Bomb” are ranked No. 29 and No. 52 respectively on VH1’s 100 Greatest Hard Rock Songs.
Other Jett songs of note include “I Hate Myself For Loving You,” and “Do You Wanna Touch Me” and her cover of “Crimson And Clover.”
Jett has also participated in numerous USO/Armed Forces Entertainment tours in support of the U.S. troops serving overseas. “I’ve been fortunate enough to visit our troops overseas,” she told www.biography.com, “and see firsthand what it’s like for them to spend time thousands of miles from the people they love most. I’ll never forget the selfless heroes I met.”
Tickets for both shows are available at www.livenation.com.
