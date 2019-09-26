By JIM ERVIN
Correspondent
SEBRING — Saturday evening Sept. 21, independent filmmakers and actors gathered at the Circle Theatre for the first-ever Florida Heartland Film Fest.
The film festival featured 17 different short films from filmmakers and actors from across Florida and some from places such as Los Angeles, France and Morocco. Some were from right here in our own backyard.
A few of the films were only several minutes long but none were more than 15 minutes in length.
“I was very glad that it was a huge success,” said Dennis Mallen, Master of Ceremony, actor and one of the organizers of the film festival. “We showed great short films really from all over the world. The three movies that we premiered were very well received by the crowd and overall, I think from a community perspective it was just a great event.”
R.A. Miller was one of the local artists, as well as a member of the event committee, along with Mallen, who put the festival together.
“The basic idea was to try to bring independent film to Highlands County. To show what was possible with independent film and what those in Highlands County, who are making film, are trying to do,” said Miller.
Miller’s own film, “Thalon,” made it out of editing in the eleventh hour to barely make it to its own premier. Miller and Mallen were executive producers on the project.
Not only was this the first festival of its kind in the county, but the proceeds were for a good cause.
“All proceeds from ticket sales are going straight to Champion For Children,” Miller noted before the event. “We’re not making any money off of this, it’s all going straight to charity.”
The festival was very well attended at an estimated 75% capacity.
Local entertainer and 25-year Sebring resident Nelson Pacheco was in attendance with his wife of 36 years, Ramonita.
“So far so good,” Nelson said during the intermission. “I have a favorite of the first half already, ‘Send In The Clowns.’
“I think people don’t realize that the show must go on regardless of what’s happening in your life,” Nelson explained when asked the reason for his choice.
“You’ve got a job to do and if it’s just to make that one child smile (a reference to a scene in the film), you’ve done your job. I really enjoyed that one.”
The filmmaker and one of the actors in “Send In The Clowns,” David Powers, said, “this was such a cool event. It kind of makes you wonder how we haven’t done this sooner. I can’t wait for next year’s festival.”
Later, outside the venue Powers spoke of his appreciation for the efforts of Miller. “I want to go inside and shake his hand. He deserves a standing ovation for what he’s done here.”
The festival is yet another indication of the growing community of artists of all ilks residing in Highlands County and the surrounding area.
For more information on events or the Champion for Children Foundation call (863) 382-1029 or email championforchildrenfoundation@gmail.com.
Circle Theatre is located at 202 Circle Park Drive.
