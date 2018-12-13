Christmas may still be a few days away, but Highlands County has been showing its holiday spirit in the weeks leading up to Dec. 25. There have been parades, concerts, activities for the entire family and everything in between.
The festivities aren’t over, either, as there are plenty of holiday happenings remaining, and plenty of opportunities to help our fellow county residents. These events are just a sampling of what is out there.
Highlands Hammock State Park will present Christmas at the Hammock Pole on Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, which includes a tram ride to the ‘north Pole’ where youngsters can visit with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, play games and plenty more. The cost is $10 and advance registration must be completed and tickets purchased through Eventbrite. The event begins at 6 p.m. each day and the last tram departs the picnic area at 7:45 p.m. and returns by 9 ap.m.
On Friday, Dec. 14, Tanglewood Community’s Broadway Lights Theatre Company presents the Daryl Patrick Jazz Ensemble’s Christmas Concert at 7 p.m., where tickets are $5 each, while Saturday brings a number of activities, such as the Sebring Boat Parade, which begins at 7 p.m. at Don Jose Restaurant.
There will be plenty of dancing opportunities, starting with the Lake Placid Ballroom Dancers annual Christmas Red & White Dinner Dance, beginning at the Lake Placid Elks Lodge at 5 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person and the public is welcome.
Sebring Village will host its Christmas dance on Saturday, Dec. 15, as well, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $6 for non-members and $4 for members. For tickets, call Glenda Gray at 863-471-0760 or Walt D’Alessando at 863-273-0875. Sebring Village is also welcoming the public to come out Dec. 22 and 23, to see their holiday decorations and carolers.
The J3 Vocal Showband will be performing a pair of Christmas shows at the Circle Theatre on Dec. 21 and 22. Tickets can be found at www.sunevents.com.
Ecoventure, LLC will host a Christmas celebration from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 22, at 111 S. Sun-N-Lakes Blvd. in Lake Placid. For information, call Debo at 863-273-0289.
There’s also Children’s Christmas in the Highlands, which will be held at Bert Harris Agricultural Center on Christmas Eve between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
According to the christmashighlands.info website, “Children’s Christmas in the Highlands is an Outreach Ministry for those who want a place to go for Christmas.
“We are reaching out to the homeless families inside Highlands county’s Housing Authority. Families who are still trying to get back on their feet. Christmas in the Highlands is here to serve. Sonny’s will serve them Christmas dinner with all the fixin’s, CITH will give gifts, movies. Transportation to and from the event as needed and hugs throughout the day.”
