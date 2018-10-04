SEBRING — A 15-year-old girl swept the Special STARS Got Talent Show on Sept. 23 by winning first place in her division and grand champion overall.
Kimberly Heiple, of Sebring, won the hearts of the judges when she took to the stage at the Bert J. Harris Agricultural Center in Sebring and sung the Nat King Cole song “Love.” Decked out in a black top hat, white gloves and a white and black pant outfit, she caught everyone’s attention as she tossed her hat to the judges. Her sweet angelic voice won her $125 and a trophy. Although she was the only youth in her category, she competed against the adults with disabilities and seniors to win overall champion.
“I can’t believe it,” Heiple shyly said as she accepted her grand prize money.
The top adult was Amber Fallo, of Lake Placid, who did three-song medley of country music to win her first place trophy and $100. Donna Wilson, of Lake Placid, competed in the senior division by doing storytelling. She also won first place trophy and $100.
Second place in adults was Becky Anders, of Sebring, and the senior second place finisher was Dennis Jenkins, of Sebring. They each won $40.
Brianna Davis, of Sebring, won third place in the adult division and Robert Yearicks, of Lake Placid, won third in the senior division. They each won $20.
The show started off with the national anthem being sung by Shannon Reed, of Sebring, and signed by Jackie Card, of Sebring.
Judges for the talent show were Shannon Reed, Ingra Gardener and Doug Andrews.
There were 18 performers on stage competing for the prize money in the fourth annual Special STARS Got Talent Show. In addition to performers, artwork was on display done by youth and adults with disabilities and seniors. There were approximately 40 artists who participated in the art contest.
Mary Alexander, an art instructor with Simple Acts of Art in Sebring, taught artists with disabilities and seniors how to do expressive art in preparation for the art contest at the Special STARS Got Talent Show. The theme for the art contest was “What Makes You Feel Special.” Their art was judged by the public at the talent show.
Winners received medals, ribbons and prize money. First place winners won $20. Leslie Hollandy won the Senior Division; Jerrod Duff won the Youth Division; and Sara Canali won the Adults Division.
The show was sponsored by Coffee News of Florida. Other people with disabilities and seniors had arts and crafts for sale at the event.
Musician, entertainer and songwriter Rick Arnold provided entertainment between the acts.
Special STARS provides sports and recreational services for children and adults in the Highlands, Hardee, Okeechobee and southern Polk counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.