SEBRING — Billy Shannon and his co-workers at the Lake Jackson Branch of the U.S. Postal Service are well-known for their ability to deliver around this time of year. But their biggest Christmas delivery this season wasn’t a package, but a collection of new bicycles for the children of Oasis De Restauracion church in Sebring.
Through Shannon’s HELP (Help Every Living Person) Foundation, which he started roughly seven years ago, every year the Lake Jackson postal employees work together with different churches to make sure children experience “the true meaning of Christmas,” but also lend a helping hand with books and supplies at the beginning of the school year, as well as during Vacation Bible School and during other times of need.
“I’m grateful Billy has always been there for our children,” said Pastor Carmen Robles of Oasis de Restauracion. “We are a small church and we are always grateful people want to help our children.”
Shannon said HELP wouldn’t be able to provide for the children without the help of his co-workers, who he said go above and beyond what is needed.
“I can’t thank everybody enough for what they do,” Shannon said. “I know I’m forgetting somebody, but Steve, Tad, Billy, Byron, Jay, Priscilla, Michelle, Pat, Monica, Sylvia, Eva, Ryan, Mariah have been an absolute blessing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.