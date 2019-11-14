Highland Art League held a very special reception on Friday, Nov. 8. Betty Ford-Smith’s Beaded Art Collection was on display in both the upper and lower levels of MoTA (Museum of the Arts). The exhibit will be available for viewing until Dec. 28.
This amazing collection consists of hand-beaded art owned by Ford-Smith. There are 62 works created by approximately 15 different beading artists, most of them actually being men. Each piece, primarily created by African and Haitian artists, has religious symbolism.
“These are beautiful works of art,” said Joshua Sizemore. “I really like reading about the history behind the art.” He attended the reception with his friends, Coralise Nunez.
Each piece of art had an information card next to it providing some interesting facts about the work, it’s historical significance and the symbolism involved.
Ford-Smith is an educator who taught in St. Thomas for over three years. She was also an administrator in the Highlands County school system for a number of years prior to her retirement.
“I went to Haiti a lot and saw their colorful flags all over and started buying them. I love to collect African and Haitian works of art. Each of these pieces are hand-made with sequins and beads, each sewn individually in a predetermined design pattern. They are designed to capture the sparkle of the light.”
Each piece takes four months or more to complete. Ford-Smith is also a quilter. Her quilts have been in the National Quilt Museum in Kentucky where one is on permanent display.
“These works are so beautiful, so unique and different; I wanted to be able to share them. They have been exhibited in a number of locations.”
She has also shown her collection in exhibits at SFSC Museum (Avon Park), Jenkins Gallery (Winter Park) and the Crealde (Winter Park).
“The piece with the big ‘heart’ is my favorite and the very first in my collection. I acquired it back in 1979 in Haiti.”
Ford-Smith and Janell Marmon (Executive Director of HAL) recently visited the current exhibit of Haitian Flags and art at the Tampa Museum of Art. Their exhibit was smaller than the one they are pleased to offer Highlands County.
“I just want to help expand the culture in Highlands County. I absolutely love the art world here and the museum at MoTA.”
MoTA is located at 351 West Center Avenue in downtown Sebring. Don’t miss this beautiful and unique exhibit. The colorful and intricate designs make this exhibit something special. For more information, please visit their website at www.highlandsartleague.org.
