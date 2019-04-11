The Highlands Community Chorus is a group of talented community members bound together by their love of singing beautiful music. They are under the direction of director Christi Hagen with Karen Buckwalter accompanying on the piano.
Their Spring Concert was held Sunday, March 31 at the Alan J. Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts at SFSC. The theme was “Songs of Life’s Journey from Near and Far.”
The performance was and a unique and interesting blend of Renaissance and Baroque Madrigals, Irish Aires, Lullabies and Ballads, American Folk songs and Spirituals.
The ladies walked on stage in elegant long black dresses accented with pearl necklaces. The gentlemen wore white shirts with black bow ties, all looking very polished and professional.
“Our concert is a showcase of folk songs from America to Europe,” said Hagen. “We are all on a journey through life and have stories to tell. You will hear stories of various forms of love, including love for family, lost loves and a desire for freedom.”
The program began with three Madrigals; “April is my Mistresses Face,” “Go Now, My Love” and “In these Delightful Pleasant Gardens.” The vocals were lovely and haunting with beautiful contrast in melodies.
“Madrigals are characterized by emotional word painting as well as harmonic and rhythmic contrast. Each vocal part has its own melody that is interwoven with the other parts,” said Hagen.
The second grouping included songs from Ireland. Their music can be fast or slow, depending on the mood of the song and the story it tells and often has a lilt. The Irish songs were “Down by the Sally Gardens,” “Irish Lullaby” and “My Wild Irish Rose.”
“The final group is made up of folk songs from America, spanning from the Shaker settlements to the Civil War and the eventual abolishment of slavery,” said Hagen.
Some of the music included “Simple Gifts,” “When Johnny Comes Marching Home” and “Joshua Fit the Battle.” Two Sebring High School students, Jordan Reedy and Alex Cox, played the trumpet in “Joshua Fit the Battle.”
“We want to close our concert with “The Music’s Always There with You. It emphasizes the significance of music and harmony in our lives,” said Hagen.
Buckwalter, a talented pianist, played two instrumental solos; “Appalachian Praise” and “Long Time Ago.”
Hagen arranged an interesting and very enjoyable concert with her talented vocalists. By mixing in piano solos along with songs featuring full chorus, soprano and alto only (‘Simple Gifts’) and bass and tenor only (‘My Wild Irish Rose’), she created a unique performance that was enjoyed by everyone.
Their rehearsals have concluded for the season but will begin again in September. Rehearsals are on Monday evenings at 7 p.m. at the Church of the Brethren’s Blough Hall.
