SEBRING — The Highlands County NAACP held their Annual Freedom Fund Banquet on Saturday evening Aug. 31 at the Sun ‘N Lake Community Center. Even with Hurricane Dorian lurking out in the Atlantic and Caribbean, there was a large crowd of dedicated supporters.
NAACP stands for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. The vision of the NAACP is to ensure a society in which all individuals have equal rights without discrimination based on race.
Mistress of ceremonies and Event Coordinator, Tiffany Green, welcomed everyone and thanked the committee, headed by Davette Thompson, for creating a beautiful event for their annual dinner. Other committee members included, Patricia Henderson, Shawanna Duncan, Angel Wiggins, Beverly Nolton, Brenda Gray, Shirley Ashe, Inola Marcus, Patricia Sholtz and Dorothy Hinson.
Pastor George Miller offered the invocation and blessing. Malachi Gibbs, a student at Sebring High School, led guests with ‘The Negro National Anthem.’ Thompson explained the purpose of the evening, while Gray acknowledged special guests.
Special guests included local clergy members and elected officials. Gray is an Avon Park Councilwoman. State Attorney for Highlands, Polk and Hardee counties, Brian Haas, attended with his daughter Emily.
Dinner, catered by Chef Mac, included a garden salad, green beans rice, and choice of beef or chicken, rolls and carrot cake.
Throughout the evening, guested were entertained by the talented Music Makers on stage.
Green introduced the keynote speaker, Dr. Bobbie Smith-Powell.
“Dr. Smith-Powell is a living example of the benefits of hard work and perseverance. She carried her first cotton sack at the age of three, pulled corn, cropped tobacco and even drove a tractor.”
Smith-Powell attended law school, Theological Seminary and earned her LPN degree. She spent many years as an educator in the classroom. She and her husband, Rev. Anthony Powell Sr. founded a nondenominational Church and School of Ministry, The Living Body of Christ, Inc. in the Washington Heights area of Sebring. Every month the ministry distributes food at “The Love Lot” at 734 E.O. Douglas Ave.
Smith-Powell is a powerful speaker. “Freedom is not free! America is a nation of immigrants; by choice, by need, by greed or for reasons unknown. American is a symbol of freedom and democracy. We need freedom for all so we need to get in gear and start now.
“We can’t change the past, but can start right now. We need to vote in every election for every single public official, every time. Wake up America, before it’s too late. We is a powerful word. We must join together to win freedom and democracy. Let us march on to victory together! When we stand together, we win!”
The $1,000 scholarship was awarded to Kenije Roper by Al Hinson, Maxine Floyd and Angel Wiggins. It was accepted by her mother, Jaywana Bostic and her grandfather, Willie Green Jr. Kenije was away at Tallahassee Community College. She will be pursuing a career in either nursing or pharmacy.
The Gwen Hill Sanders award was created to honor the works of this special Avon Park City Council member. This year’s award went to Florine Anderson-Wells.
“Florine works with the youth in Highlands County, primarily with the Boys and Girls clubs. She and her husband not only foster children in need they also adopt them into their hearts and home,” said presenter Wiggins.
“Each morning when I get up, I never go to do a job,” said Anderson-Wells. “I wake up and fulfill a mission that I was assigned to do by a higher power.”
