The Highlands Gem and Mineral Club will hold its first meeting of 2019 on Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Church of Christ, located at 3800 Sebring Parkway. For more information and to RSVP, please leave a message at 863-453-7054.
January’s birthstone is garnet. Attendees are encouraged to bring specimens to the meeting and may also bring items to show and/or sell.
The evening’s program will be by Carolyn Beahn, demonstrating carving and leather work.
