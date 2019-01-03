SEBRING — The beginning of the new year is a busy time for Highlands Hammock State Park, and there is plenty for everybody taking place in the next few days, beginning with one of the always popular “Music in the Park” series.
Blues musician Ben Prestage will liven up the New Year on Jan. 5 at the first performance of the winter concert series. Prestage, a “one man band,” is billed as one of today’s most talented ‘outsider’ musicians. Considered to be “the future of American Blues, Roots Music and Americana,” Prestage is a Florida original and a one-man-band.
He is known for his unique instrumentation of fingerstyle and resonator guitar, harmonica, banjo, lap-steel, fiddle, foot-drums, and vocals. Influenced by Mississippi blues and culture, he grew up near the headwaters of the Everglades in what he refers to as “panther, gator, and cottonmouth country.”
Prestage has played historic Beale Street in Memphis and received many awards including the International Blues Challenge, the Lyon/Pitchford Award for “Best Diddley-Bow Player,” and “The Most Unique Performer” at the Song-writers Showcase of America.
Another Florida original, singer-songwriter Brian Smalley, is scheduled to play on Feb. 16. Smalley plays full out from the heart, blending his soulful, earthy voice with high-energy acoustical guitar, spinning humorous tales and moving ballads of Florida that captivate audiences.
For more information on Prestage visit benprestagemusic.com and more on Smalley can be found at reverbnation.com/briansmalley.
Bring blankets, lawn chairs, and flashlights and enjoy an evening of music under the stars from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Park entry fees are waived after 6 p.m. on concert nights. Food vendors will be on site. Admission for all concerts is $10 per adult. Accompanied children 10 years and younger are free of charge. Admission applies to both campers and day visitors.
Pets are not permitted, so please no dogs. Music in the Park concerts are sponsored by the Friends of Highlands Hammock State Park. Concert proceeds benefit park improvements via the Friends. Call the Ranger Station at 863-386-6094 for more information.
Highlands Hammock State Park’s Monday Morning Nature Walks are scheduled to resume on Jan. 7. These popular hikes, which are offered on Monday mornings during the winter and continuing through the end of March, are now in their sixth year.
Park visitors may take a leisurely walk with volunteer trail guides Brian and Susan Woodworth as they explore park nature trails, observe birds, spot reptiles and discover what’s blooming.
“One of the reasons why this program has developed such a strong local following and has been so successful is that visitors are likely to see birds and wildlife or some extraordinary air plant or shrub in bloom,” stated Park Services Specialist Carla Sherwin. “The Woodworths are two self-taught naturalists who take the time to actively scout trails in advance of their hikes, so they know where certain species are most likely to be found.”
Migratory songbirds are now in the park, and it is not unusual to sight woodpeckers, red-shouldered hawks and water birds such as herons, ibis and egrets. Alligators, turtles and snakes are sometimes spotted.
January walks include the following: Cypress Swamp Trail (Jan. 7), Fern Garden Trail (Jan. 14), and Richard Lieber Memorial Trail (Jan. 28).
All hikes begin at 9 a.m. and take approximately one hour to 90 minutes. The degree of difficulty of the walks ranges from easy to moderate. Visitors will meet at the trailhead parking areas on the Loop Road at 9 a.m.
The walk that falls on Jan. 21, the third Monday of the month, will be held at Lake June-in-Winter Scrub State Park. Park visitors will have the opportunity to explore scrub habitat and may observe Florida scrub-jays. Eagles have been sighted recently and hikers may also walk down to the edge of the lake and observe water birds.
Water, a hat, sunglasses and appropriate shoes and clothing are essential as there is very little shade in scrub areas and walking in sugar sand can be difficult. Lake June is located at the far south end of Daffodil Road in Lake Placid. The park entrance fee is $2 per vehicle and exact change is required for payment in an Iron Ranger deposit box.
Highlands Hammock Saturday Kids Discovery Nature Walks are now scheduled to be held twice monthly beginning in January and continuing into March. This new program, which was launched this past spring, introduces children and young adults to the park.
Retired middle school science teacher Chris Wohlwend developed a hike especially for young people. Assisted by her husband Bob and park interpretive volunteer Alice Oldford, the trio leads children aged 5 to 13 on exploratory hikes that incorporate scavenger hunts, birding, plant identification and other activities.
Young people may learn about plants, wildlife, habitat, animal adaptations and much more. All Saturday Kids walks begin at 10:00 a.m. and take approximately one hour. Hikes are currently scheduled for Jan. 12 on the Cypress Swamp Trail and for Jan.
“It is exciting that the hikes, which had previously been conducted solely on the Wild Orange Trail, are now being broadened to include some of the Loop Road nature trails,” Sherwin said. “Highlands Hammock is fortunate to offer a nature program specifically for youth, and I know that Chris truly wants children to learn about the park and the wealth of natural resources within.
Program activities are designed to increase awareness and teach children how to actively search for signs of wildlife, sight birds, spot reptiles and to sharpen observation skills that may also be used in their own backyards. Saturday Kids walks are also scheduled Feb. 9 (Richard Lieber Memorial Trail), Feb. 23 (Wild Orange Trail), March 9 (Cypress Swamp) and March 23 (Ancient Hammock).
Although registration is not required, those attending are requested to sign up by calling the Ranger Station at 863-386-6094 ext. 0, to assist volunteers in planning and preparation. Visitors may wish to use the picnic area facilities before meeting at the designated trailheads as there are no restroom facilities on the Loop Road.
They are advised to dress for the weather and wear hiking boots, long pants and protective clothing and bring sunscreen, insect repellent, water and snacks. Walking sticks and binoculars are also useful. Highlands Hammock is located at 5931 Hammock Road in Sebring. Park entry fees of $6 per vehicle (up to eight people), $4 per vehicle for a single person, and $2 for bicyclists and people on foot apply.
