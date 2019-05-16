Children and families may celebrate Kids To Parks Day on Saturday, May 18, at Highlands Hammock State Park and join thousands of young people all across the country in supporting the preservation of parks and the stewardship of conservation lands.
Ranger Laura McMullen will introduce the Junior Ranger Program and guide children and parents through a booklet presenting a series of core areas including Recreation, Natural Resources, Cultural Resources and Service. Children will also learn about outdoor safety and the duties of a park ranger.
Families will meet at the Otter Pavilion in the picnic area. After the program introduction from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., children may begin working on an activity. Children who complete the program will receive the booklet, a certificate, membership card and a passport. The passport may then be used to work on additional Junior Ranger activities within Florida State Parks.
The program is recommended for youngsters between the ages of 7 to 12 years old. Children under 7 will need assistance from a parent and all children must be accompanied by an adult.
For more information about the Junior Ranger Program, visit www.floridastateparks.org/things-to-do/junior-ranger.
Kids To Parks Day was initiated by the National Park Trust for the purpose of creating stewards for tomorrow. Young people and their families are extended a special invitation to explore park trails, visit the Civilian Conservation Corps Museum, and develop stewardship through the Junior Ranger program.
Those planning to attend are advised that they must arrive by 11 a.m. Park entry fees of $6 per vehicle (up to 8 people) apply. Advance registration is requested.
Sign up by calling the Ranger Station at 863-386-6094 or replying via email to laura.mcmullen@dep.state.fl.us. The Junior Ranger Program is free. Highlands Hammock is located at 5931 Hammock Road in Sebring.
