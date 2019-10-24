Special to Highlands Sun
SEBRING — Highlands Hammock park tram tours will resume running weekends on Friday, Oct. 25. Two tours will be offered on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 1p.m.
Tour days and hours of operation will expand to include weekdays in November based on visitor demand. The guided, narrated tour, which takes an hour and 20 minutes, provides visitors the opportunity to view birds, alligators, deer and other wildlife relatively close-up. The tram departs from the Hammock Inn and travels slowly through the hammock before turning off into restricted areas of cypress swamp and pine flatwoods.
The tram returns via South Canal, a wetland of bay and cypress trees where alligators, turtles, water birds, and otters may be observed.
Tram tickets are only sold through the Hammock Inn concession, which is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The cost is $10 per adult and $5 for children 6 to 12 years old. Children age 5 and younger are free.
Tram tours may also be booked for groups and organizations. For more information and ticket purchase, call the Hammock Inn at 863-402-0061. Park entry fees of $6 per vehicle (up to 8 people) and $4.00 per single occupant vehicle apply.
Highlands Hammock State Park is located at 5931 Hammock Road, Sebring, Florida.
