SEBRING — Several residents gathered around Circle Park and at Mon Cirque Wine Bar on June 30 to participate in Highlands County’s first Pride event.
The Swamp Rats, a local band, kicked things off at the Mon Cirque with their banjo bluegrass extravaganza. After about an hour of their good vibes, participants carrying rainbow flags and posters embarked upon a Pride walk around the Circle while Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” played in the background.
When the crowd gathered back at Mon Cirque, Alana Luna provided the audience with a light and fire twirling show.
After that, April Lee Fields did some readings with her prose geared towards the Pride event. Along with an assortment of other paired cover songs, the crowd sang “What’s Up.”
Fields ended the evening with an erotic same-sex poem.
“It was a colorful evening with a beautiful supportive crowd,” Fields said.
George Miller, pastor at Emmanuel United Church of Christ, thanked Christopher Davies and the Democratic Party for organizing the event. He said they created “one of the most magical moments I’ve had here in Sebring. It was empowering to see all the people and the LGBTQ allies who came to this historic event.”
