May 9, 2019
Big ol’ teaser at the top (horizontal):
LAKE PLACID STUDENTS SHINE IN SPRING CONCERT
Pages 19, 20
Then, on the rail:
New Mount Olive Church turns 100
Pages 2, 3
'The Intruder' misses the mark
Page 11
Esther Gill retiring from LP
Pages 24, 25
HTCA gives out tennis scholarships
Pages 26, 27
