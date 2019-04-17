April 18, 2019
Big ol’ teaser at the top (horizontal):
GIVING THE GIFT OF LIFE
Pages 28, 40
Then, on the rail:
Rising star Tash Sultana
Pages 8, 9
New show slated for Epcot
Pages 12, 13
Eli Mosley returning to Sebring
Pages 24, 26
The Palms of Sebring celebrates Seuss
Page 38
