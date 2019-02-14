The Sebring Recreation Club is host to over 14 weekly and yearly events. You can play bridge, enjoy shuffleboard, hit the ping pong ball, line dance, win at Scrabble, or just enjoy a delicious Thanksgiving, Christmas or New Year’s dinner. They have a membership of over 200 folks according to President Harold Comeau.
Last Saturday the club hosted their third annual Highlands Woodcarvers Show. Eric Marin is the President of the woodcarvers. He was joined by the 43 carver club members and over 20 talented carvers showing their creative pieces. Ribbons were awarded to carvers from beginners to masters.
Three judges were invited to choose the show winners in each class. Mike Sullivan who has been carving since 1980 was one of them. He is a member of the Treasure Coast Woodcarvers as well as the Indian River group. Besides judging the event Sullivan brought along a number of his “Southern Collection” from his winter residence in Vero Beach. Being a Canadian, he also has over 100 carvings in his “Northern Collection.” Both collections carry the theme of the areas.
“All my carvings were created from an idea in my head,” said Sullivan. A piece of two men playing checkers took him 60 hours and was done from one piece of Northern Bass wood. It was for sale for a minimum of $300.
There are 26 categories open to carvers. The most popular are Human, Caricature, Relief, Chips and Aquatic. Luvy Jones won with his aquatic work of a bass among the rocks, receiving ribbons for First Place, Best of Show and Best of Masters.
Many of the items were for sale. Chai Pham sold puzzle boxes that were made by hand and shipped by his family from Vietnam. They sold for $20 each. At the other end of the hall, George Smyth displayed his line of wood carved tractors made to one-eighth scale. The front end tiller on one tractor actually rotated.
All types of carving tools of the trade and carving wood was for sale. Club member Dan Noble managed two tables filled with solid chunks of bass wood from a supplier in Tampa and drift wood picked out of the Hudson River in New York and donated to the club by a snowbird member.
In 1976 Bob Seybold carved his first piece. He has done a couple hundred of his very miniature pieces since. ”I sit by the fire and carve. It is my way to relax.” When asked what he does when he makes a bad cut in a piece he’s working on, he humorously said, “Those go for kindling for my fire, but as I got better at carving I do not have many of those anymore.”
The room was crowded by admirers all morning and afternoon. Melanie Moore was visiting from Columbus, Ohio and stopped by to praise Waren Synder for his beautiful collection of bird carvings. Tom and Kay Clements from Stuart, Florida were in awe of the winning piece by Luvy Jones.
The club made money for their continued support via a $3 admission fee, a continuous raffle and delicious lunch available for all the guests. The creativity on display was admired by all the visitors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.