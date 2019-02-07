Did you ever wonder what happened to all those fantasy princesses after their ‘happily ever after?’ Well, be prepared for some adult discussion with ‘Disenchanted” princesses such as Sleeping Beauty, Snow White and others, as they ‘tell it like it is.’
“The princesses are brass and sassy and very outspoken about what it’s really like,” explained Tammie Pollard, director. “The villain is the ‘princess complex’, that stereotype of the ideal woman. She must be meek and mild in order to attract and be saved by a man. This sets the narrative straight. Women are strong enough on their own.”
Highlands Little Theatre favorites, Tammie and Pete Pollard, recently returned after four years in Germany managing a theater for our military families.
“We did shows for the soldiers and their families and some kid’s shows. We did an anti-bulling program for the elementary and middle schools kids. When we took over, the theater only had four volunteers. When we left there were over 200. It was an award winning program and we’re very proud of what we did. I loved traveling around Europe, but really missed my grandchildren, so I’m glad to be back”.
There is strong adult content in this show with language, themes and innuendos. It is very lively and lots of fun. This show will be on stage in the Thakkar Pavilion.
“We saw ‘Disenchanted’ before we went to Europe at the Straaz Center and I loved it and wanted to direct it someday. It is about fairy tale princesses like Snow White. We use their real names as this is about what their life is really like after their fantasy-like princess life. This is an ADULTS ONLY show; it is not for children.”
Let’s hear from some of those disenchanted princesses.
“Pocahontas is very innocent and sexy in an earthy kind of way. Badroulbadour is upset as she is always known as the ‘secondary princess’ and wants her own identity.” (Larissa Meagher plays Pocahontas and Badroulbadour)
“Sleeping Beauty is a princess that is perfectly imperfect and also is kind of goofy.” (Hannah Summer who plays Sleeping Beauty)
“She is very brassy and bossy and is the leader of the pack.” (Cassady Hitt who plays Snow White)
“She’s very saucy and a real diva.” (Tay Scherrill who plays the Princess who kissed the frog)
“Belle is essentially quite insane and crazy as she lives in a world where household items talk to her. The Little Mermaid mourns the fact that she does not have a love life and self-medicates with alcohol.” (Laura Wade who plays the Little Mermaid and Belle)
“Sydney Hitt plays Cinderella, who is a ditzy sweetheart with a dark side,” said Pollard.
“This is a light and funny show about the empowerment of women and taking a stand.” (Anna Schmidt who plays Mulan and Rapunzel)
This cast of talented young ladies ‘tell it like it is’. Be sure to get your tickets for Disenchanted which runs from Feb. 15 -24. Shows are on Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets are $15 (adults only) and can be purchased by calling the box office at 863-382-2525 or by going online at www.highlandslittletheatre.org.
