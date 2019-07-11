Highlands Little Theatre (HLT) held their annual 4th of July show last Thursday. Performances were held every hour from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to provide the opportunity for the community to enjoy this exciting Patriotic Revue.
Every year HLT changes the theme or story line so the annual show is fresh and new. This year tells the story of a teenager (Julia Laframboise) who questions what it means to honor the 4th of July. She is struggling with her thoughts and emotions of missing her father (Marcus Conerly), who is on deployment with the U.S. Navy.
The talented cast, directed by Tom Staik, included Aslan Smith, Elina Ford, Julia Laframboise and Marcus Conerly. Chorus members included Trent Strickland, Jack Driskell, John Moran, Brenda Hippchen, Bob Hippchen, Kathy Helmer, Lois Brown, Margie Pollard, Sunny Zengler, Art Harriman, Leah Koehler, Brody Newman and Syda Lynn Newman.
To open the show, everyone stood and proudly sang the “Star Spangled Banner.”
Aslan Smith, along with the chorus, sang “Only in America.”
“Only in America, where we dream in red, white and blue.”
Guests were festively dressed in their best colors of the season to celebrate the occasion.
Young Elina Ford sang “Yankee Doddle Dandy” in her sweet voice. The “Battle of New Orleans” was performed by Aslan Smith, Trent Strickland and Jack Driskell, accompanied by the chorus. They were dressed in period clothing, complete with rifles.
“Hallelujah Veterans” was performed by Julia Laframboise. Her enchanting voice sang, “Every day and every night, you walk the walk and fight the fight”.
It was very moving, bringing back memories to those who served and their families.
Marcus Conerly ended the program with “God Bless the USA” with guests standing and joining in to proclaim they were “Proud to be an American!”
During the program, the marches of the Military Armed Forces were played. Veterans who served were asked to stand and be recognized, thanking them for their sacrifices and service.
This annual program is also a major fundraiser for the Scholarship Committee of HLT. They sold bratwurst, hot dogs and beverages with the proceeds from the sale benefiting their scholarship efforts. HLT offers scholarships in support of continuing education in the performing arts for both youth and adults.
Upcoming plays at HLT include “Dancing at Lughnasa” (July 26-28) and “9 to 5” (Aug. 16 – Sept. 1). For more information, you can visit their website at www.highlandslittletheatre.org or call the box office at 863-382-2525.
