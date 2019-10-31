By SHARON WEATHERHEAD
Correspondent
SEBRING — Highlands Lakeside Theatre held their ‘Boo Bash’ on Saturday evening, Oct. 26. It was a great location for a scary good time. This was the place to be for ghostly treats and lively music.
Did you know that 2000 years ago the Celtics celebrated their New Year on Nov. 1? This marked the end of the summer harvest and the beginning of the cold winter. They believed that the boundary between world of the living and the dead blurred on Oct. 31 and the ghosts returned to earth.
Some of those ghosts and goblins turned up at the Boo Bash as the costumes were as much fun as the event. The dance floor at the Thakkar Pavilion pulsed with colored lights with music for listening and dancing. All ages took the floor as the room was transformed into a pretty spooky place.
“Everybody wanted to have a party, so what better time than one for Halloween?” said Laura Wade, a veteran actor, director and vocalist at HLT. “Our theme tonight was ‘Eat, Drink and be scary’!”
While this was a family friendly fun event for everyone, it also had a worthwhile fundraising purpose as well.
“Each year we take a group of kids to the Florida Theater Conference (FTC). This year we have 17 people going with 13 of them kids,” Wade explained. “They get to audition for college theater programs and our kids get placed 100% of the time.
“It’s a three day program in Gainesville with workshops, auditions and the chance to meet college representatives. Florida isn’t the only state represented. Some of the colleges come from Georgia, Alabama, Illinois, New York, etc.”
It’s expensive to take a number of kids to these auditions with the registration fee for each at $50 along with food and lodging. They have been renting a house when they go to save money and have extra time to bond with each other.
They get a 90-second audition with two monologues (comedy and drama) and a 90-second audition for musical theater. That’s not a lot of time to show off your talent and plan your future, however those coming from HLT are very well prepared.
“After the auditions the kids look for their number on the college lists. Some are accepted right away based on their audition. Others are given an appointment to meet at the school.”
In between the festivities and the treats in the Pavilion, a few young actors who have attended the FTC shared their experiences.
“I went to FTC in 2019 and it was really fun,” said Madison Dixon. “It really helped me improve my singing, acting and improvisation skills. There were so many different workshops. It was so great being with so many others with the same interests.”
“I really enjoyed FTC as well,” said Olivia Gallo. “I learned so much about musical theater. I made so many great memories and bonded a lot with the others. It was a great experience.”
Everyone was in costume meandering between the Pavilion, Anthony’s and Frank’s. Funny, scary and iconic characters roamed the theater.
Did you know that in the 1800’s, costumes became popular in Scotland and Ireland? Dressing up for a scary good time was called ‘guising’ because of the disguises worn.
Disguised or not, everyone had a scary good time celebrating Halloween, while funds were raised to send another group of talented young actors to the FTC Conference.
