Special to Highlands Sun
The 34th Annual Zenon Awards show was a gala affair marking the end of the Highlands Lakeside Theatre 2018-2019 season on Oct. 12.
The HLT glitterati were in attendance to mark the occasion and celebrate each other’s accomplishments. And celebrate they did, with a tasty buffet catered by The Palms of Sebring Catering, and a bartending service from Barmasters, ensuring that every volunteer had the night off to enjoy the show.
Nominees and their guests were treated to amazing vocal performances, funny skits, amusing presentations, and heartfelt acceptance speeches. The show was directed by Marcus Conerly and co-hosted by Gary Johnson and Rodger Smith.
•Best Set Design: Jen Westergom, Mamma Mia!
• Outstanding Artistic Production (2): Kristen Diefenthaler, Seamstress, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change; Mamma Mia; Cassidy Hitt, Nancy McDuffee, and Jen Westergom, Choreography, Mamma Mia!
• Best Performance by an Actor or Actress in a Cameo Role: Paolo Pineda as Pepper, Mamma Mia!
• Best Sound Design: Jen Westergom, Mamma Mia!
• Best Lighting Design: Thor Knutson, Mamma Mia!
• Best Production Coordinator: Johanna Johnston & Jaime Gallo, Mamma Mia!
• Board Service Awards (2): Nelly Ford, Play Selection Committee Chair; Carole Schafmesiter, Membership Committee and Moonlight, Martinis & Meatballs Committee member.
• Best Costume Design: Kris Juve, Mamma Mia!
• Director’s Choice Awards: Sharon Jones, Godspell; Tom Staik, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change; Kevin Hacker, Nana’s Naughty Knickers; Jillian Febres, Mamma Mia!; Cassidy Hitt, 9 to 5 the Musical
• Rising Star Awards: AJ Brand, Godspell; Sharon Jones, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change; Emily Angell, Nana’s Naughty Knickers; Cassidy Hitt, Mamma Mia!; Candice Anders, 9 to 5 the Musical
• Janelou Buck Significant Achievement Award: Mike McMillian.
• Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role: Sydney Hitt as Sophie Sheridan, Mamma Mia!
• Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role: Isaac Hernandez as Sky, Mamma Mia!
• Outstanding Technical Production (2): Joe LaCotti, Mike McMillian & Dewayne Mercer, Rotating Stage Engineering, Mamma Mia!; Frank Oberhausen & Robert Jarvis, Engineering Lighted Walls, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change
• Best Stage Manager: Mike McMillian, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change
• Outstanding Special Event: Dancing at Lughnasa
• Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role: Dawn Smith as Donna Sheridan, Mamma Mia!
• Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role: Isaac Hernandez as Jesus, Godspell
• Best Director: Jen Westergom, Mamma Mia!
• Best Play of the 2018-2019 Season: Mamma Mia!
Highlands Lakeside Theatre has also launched its new website — www.highlandslakesidetheatre.org — where you will learn about shows, events, volunteer opportunities, general theatre information, and much more.
Browse the show archive, peruse playbills from past seasons, become a member or brush up on your theatre etiquette. You can also sign up for our Audience newsletter to have announcements delivered right to your inbox.
Highlands Little Theatre, Incorporated, doing business as Highlands Lakeside Theatre, is a 501 c 3 not-for-profit arts organization, producing live theatre with local volunteer talent both on stage and off. New volunteers are welcome at any time. There are many programs at HLT to serve all ages and walks of life, from childhood to retirement and beyond. Mentoring is provided for novices in all areas of interest. Contact Vanessa Logsdon at HLTSebring@gmail.com for more information about joining.
