Sebring Calling all “Meatball Masters.” Highlands County’s finest cooks are invited to compete in a Pro-Am Meatball Cook-off With a Twist during the fifth annual event Sept. 14. “Moonlight, Martinis and Meatballs” is a food party fundraiser to benefit Highlands Little Theatre.
There are two prize categories, People’s Choice and Judge’s Choice. Contestants will be judged by the guests attending for the People’s Choice award. Each guest will have one vote but may purchase additional votes to help their favorite “cheftestant” win. Like the Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race, the winner is the team that raises the most money. The prize for that category is $1000 in cash and gifts. The Judge’s Choice winner will be chosen by three guest judges and has a prize package valued at $500 in cash and prizes. The meatballs will be scored on taste, texture and appearance. Full contest rules can be found at http://bit.ly/Meatball_Contest_Rules.
Enter your best recipe, whether cocktail, Swedish, Italian or any other style. There is a reservation fee of $50 which will be refunded upon check in. Contestants must provide at least 100 tasting samples. The theatre will provide a 2 x 4’ table, table cover and serving plates. There are fifteen spaces available, ten with electrical outlets. Teams are limited to 2 people. Professionals are encouraged to bring business information to share. Now in the fifth year, the event has grown in attendance and popularity to the point that it has been moved to the Stroup Civic Center, 355 W. Center Ave. in Sebring (next to HLT.)
Join your friends and neighbors in a light-hearted food competition while demonstrating your meatball mastery. A little good natured boasting is encouraged to increase votes. Attendees and judges get to sample some of the best meatballs in the county to determine who takes home the prizes.
“It’s a party, it’s a food competition and it’s pure theatre where the contestants get the spotlight. We come together to have a good time and support a great cause,” says Theatre Manager and Event Coordinator Vanessa Logsdon. “The event has taken off and become one of our most popular and successful fundraising activities. The guests are year-round, support arts and culture, and have income to spend on restaurant meals. This is an excellent opportunity for our local restaurant cooks and chefs to showcase their talents.”
This is a fundraising event for Highlands Little Theatre, and participation is greatly appreciated. Entries must be received by Sept. 1. Space is limited and subject to availability. For more information and registration go to http://bit.ly/MMM2019Chef.
