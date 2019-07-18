Every year Highlands Little Theatre honors their treasured volunteers at their annual Thakkar Awards banquet. Volunteers were able to bring one guest to the event, which also included dinner and a show.
The evening began in the Drs. Thakkar Pavilion, where volunteers and their guests enjoyed a sit-down dinner. Guests moved into the Lakeside Playhouse for entertainment and the award presentations. The event was sponsored by the Drs. Thakkar Foundation.
Awards were given in the following non-show related categories: Volunteer of the Year, the Beth Norman Ambassador Award and the Constant Contributor Award.
Art Harriman welcomed volunteers and guests to the event. He introduced the musical entertainment and the award presenters.
Music was provided by talented HLT vocalists and included Aslan Smith (“When It’s Time”), Pete Pollard (“Love Sneaks In”), Olivia Gallo (“She Used to Be Mine”), Kate McIntyre (“Heart to Hart”), Lizz Jones (“Unforgettable”), TJ Mercer (“Count on Me”), and a duet by Larissa Meagher and Michelle Urda (“For Good”).
The “Beth Norman Ambassador Award” recognizes a volunteer who helps to actively promote HLT’s name and mission through channels outside of regular marketing activities. They have helped bring in new volunteers, patrons and donors during the previous year.
The winner of the “Beth Norman Ambassador Award” was Lizz Jones, presented by Pete Pollard.
“Our winner is one of the finest ambassador’s HLT has ever seen,” said Pollard of Jones.
“I’m shocked, really shocked,” said Jones.
The “Constant Contributor Award” recognizes non-performance volunteers who consistently assist with activities and projects. Their accomplishments may not have been large, but can be relied upon to assist when needed. Their contributions are consistent and sustained.
The winner of the “Constant Contributor Award” was William Powell, presented by Tom Staik.
The “Volunteer of the Year” award recognizes an individual who has made significant contributions, provided exceptional support, commitment and leadership over the previous year. They have participated in a special activity, brought in additional resources and has enhanced the ability of HLT to carry out its goals or increase its community impact.
The winner of the “Volunteer of the Year Award” was Tammie Pollard, presented by Jennifer Westergom, HLT President.
“I’m so surprised!” said Pollard. “We loved being in Germany. (Pollard and husband Pete were in Germany for several years working with a military theater). When we got there we only had four volunteers; when we left we had 250. We’ve been back home for about a year and I jumped right back in because I really, really missed everyone here.”
HLT’s Executive Director Vanessa Logsdon presented recognition to Board members, Committee Chairs, Years of Service Pins and distributed door prizes.
Upcoming plays at HLT include “Dancing at Lughnasa” (July 26-28) and “9 to 5” (Aug. 16 – Sept. 1). For more information, you can visit their website at www.highlandslittletheatre.org or call the box office at 863-382-2525.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.