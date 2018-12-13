The annual “Holidays in Space” celebration at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex returns with a new kinetic light show and breathtaking holiday décor. Just after Thanksgiving, guests began to see festive decorations throughout the visitor complex, setting the mood for the new show which begins Dec. 14. Open every day from Dec. 14 through Dec. 30 (with the exception of Christmas Day,) the event will take place a full five days longer than in previous years.
The reimagined show, appropriately wrapped like a present, will feature a fanciful kinetic light presentation on the Atlantis North Lawn. Beginning at 5 p.m. each evening, the inspired production will feature jaw-dropping surprises and a rainbow of colors and special effects second only to the planets, comets and stars in the galaxy.
“Our Holidays in Space celebration gets better and better each year and 2018 is no exception,” said Therrin Protze, chief operating officer, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. “It’s an exciting time for space exploration with the recent 60th anniversary of NASA, and the upcoming 50th anniversary of the Moon landing and our holiday season here is designed to share our pride and excitement.”
Also new this year will be a holiday-themed kids activity area in the Atlantis West Pavilion. Families can look forward to hours of fun, with special kids’ activities offered from Dec. 26 – 30.
Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex brings to life the epic story of the U.S. space program, offering a full day or more of fun, inspiration and educational activities, including the new Astronaut Training Experience Exploring with Lockheed Martin, which opened in February 2018, as well as Heroes & Legends, featuring the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame, presented by Boeing, the Kennedy Space Center Tour featuring the Apollo/Saturn V Center with an actual Saturn V moon rocket, Space Shuttle Atlantis, Shuttle Launch Experience, IMAX A Beautiful Planet 3D and Journey To Space 3D films, Astronaut Encounter, Journey To Mars: Explorers Wanted, Science on a Sphere®, Rocket Garden, and Cosmic Quest. Only 45 minutes from Orlando, Fla., Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex opens daily at 9 a.m. with closing times varying by season. Admission is $57 + tax for adults and $47 + tax for children ages 3 to 11. Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex offers annual passes starting at $82 + tax for adults and $67 + tax for children ages 3 – 11. For more information, call 877-313-2610 or visit www.KennedySpaceCenter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.